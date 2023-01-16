Read full article on original website
Keyser's Braydon Keller looks to the basket against Petersburg.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) –10, 9, 8, 8, 7, 6, 4, 4, 4, 3. Winning lottery numbers? Not so much…
Stolen hot dog statue returned to WVa restaurant owner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back. The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Red House 4-H Club
The January meeting of the Red House 4-H Club was held on Jan. 4 at the Redhouse St. John Lutheran Church. The meeting was called to order by president Colton Tasker, pledges were led by Weston Baker, roll was called by secretary Braxton Warsaw and the treasurer’s report was given by Will Dixon.
Rotary Club of Grantsville holds Christmas meeting
GRANTSVILLE — The Rotary Club of Grantsville held its annual Christmas party at Penn Alps Restaurant on Dec. 22. There were 30 members and guests in attendance. Olivia Brick, Jackie Jacobs, Abby Weimer and Olivia Wilhelm, Grantsville Rotary scholarship recipients, spoke about their previous college experiences and their plan for the upcoming semester. Each received $500, the final portion of previously awarded scholarships.
Mason County Commission sets public hearing on vacant property
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mason County commissioners want public input on 4 vacant acres where an old school building stood on Beach Hill in Henderson. The county owns the property, and commissioners have set a public meeting for 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Henderson Center to discuss possible uses.
