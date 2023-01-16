Arrow Disposal Service, Inc. shared information for their customers affected by the recent storms in Elmore and Autauga Counties. “Attention Autauga & Elmore County residents who were affected by the recent tornados in central Alabama. If you are an active Arrow Disposal customer and your garbage can was destroyed or is missing due to the storm, please contact our customer service center to request a replacement container. You may reach us by calling toll free, 1-866-440-3983, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Thank you!”

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO