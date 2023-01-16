Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Local Businessman Stan Pate Gifts $100K to Aid Selma Storm Relief Efforts
Businessman Stan Pate is continuing his efforts of giving back to those in need, gifting the City of Selma with $100,000 to be used for tornado relief aid. As previously reported, an EF-2 tornado struck Selma during sever weather last week, leaving structural damage to many homes and businesses. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Attorney General tours storm damage in Selma, urges awareness of scams
SELMA, Ala. — Alabama's Attorney General got a close-up look at the storm damage in Selma and urged folks affected by the storm to be aware of scams. Steve Marshall, along with other local and civic leaders, held a news conference to update storm survivors on efforts to combat predatory behavior against them and those who want to help.
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
selmasun.com
Grassroots organizers helping Selma recovery recognized by state-based organization
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after the Jan. 12 tornado, according to Alabama Values, a state-based 501(C)(3) communications hub seeking to amplify the efforts of civic organizations. Even though there wasn’t loss of life in Selma, livelihoods have been decimated, State Rep. Robert Stewart said in...
selmasun.com
Unemployment assistance available for workers affected by storms in Dallas, Autauga counties
An unemployment assistance program is available to workers in Dallas and Autauga counties who were affected by the devastation caused by the tornado event from last week. The Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program was authorized after President Joe Biden declared the areas hit by the storms as disaster zones. “Generally,...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
selmasun.com
Regions Foundation allocates $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas, Autauga counties
Regions Foundation is allocating a series of grants totaling approximately $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas and Autauga counties. The grants will be divided among Edmundite Missions, Central Alabama Community Foundation in Autauga County and for long-term needs. Edmundite Missions is getting $50,000 to support needs for food, clothing and...
elmoreautauganews.com
Arrow Disposal Statement on Residential Customers Affected by Recent Storms
Arrow Disposal Service, Inc. shared information for their customers affected by the recent storms in Elmore and Autauga Counties. “Attention Autauga & Elmore County residents who were affected by the recent tornados in central Alabama. If you are an active Arrow Disposal customer and your garbage can was destroyed or is missing due to the storm, please contact our customer service center to request a replacement container. You may reach us by calling toll free, 1-866-440-3983, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Thank you!”
WSFA
Montgomery City Council delays vote over ARPA funds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was tension at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting over a vote surrounding American Rescue Plan Act funds. “We sit here and we play games with the leadership and responsibility that we have as leaders in this city,” said Councilman “CC” Calhoun. “I just think that’s a shame.”
wbrc.com
Troup’s Pizza, Cahaba Brewing organizing Selma tornado relief effort
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troup’s Pizza and Cahaba Brewing in Cahaba Heights are organizing a relief effort for victims of recent tornadoes. They are collecting all kinds of items, from toiletries to propane tanks to take to Selma this Friday, Jan. 20. The Chef and Owner of Troup’s, Terrill Brazelton, said he was inspired by a friend who is also helping out.
selmasun.com
Free sanitizers and wipes to be given out today
Love Is What Love Does will give out free sanitizers and wipes today at 12 p.m. These products will be given away at 1026 Dawson Avenue in Selma. For questions contact 334-553-4239 or llewis@loveis-lovedoes.org.
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands sends shipment of disaster relief supplies to Alabama tornado victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands is reaching out to support tornado victims in Selma, Alabama, after twisters struck the town last week, destroying homes and businesses. A total of nine people died in the tornadoes across the Southeast. Hearts with Hands said Wednesday, Jan. 18 it is...
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville church serves storm-ravaged Selma communities
After tornados ravaged Selma on Thursday, volunteers from Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville sprang into action in the wake of devastation Friday, serving up hot, boxed lunches and offering prayer and comfort to hurting Selma communities. In a social media post, Pastor Davey Lyon announced the church’s...
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
lowndessignal.com
Commission hears request regarding garbage service cost-saving measures
Martin Environmental Services, Inc. CEO Brandon Hurst, requested Lowndes County commissioners consider cost-saving measures to prevent an increase of fees for residential garbage services. At a Jan. 9 commission meeting, Hurst outlined a 28% hike for disposal of waste through Waste Management, Inc., an increase of roughly $37,000 annually. Martin...
ABC 33/40 News
"Utter devastation." FEMA reps tour tornado destruction in Selma
Federal help is on the way for people of Dallas and Autauga counties. FEMA now has 80 workers on site, with plans to deploy more in the days ahead. 900 people have already applied for assistance, and FEMA officials expect that number to rise. FEMA said they will go door to door in both communities to make sure people receive the help they deserve.
