Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow.

In one part of the video, gusts of wind are seen blowing flurries of snow into the air in the darkness, reducing visibility to almost zero. Other portions of the video show the mountain located in Santa Clara County transformed into a veritable winter wonderland with cars, homes and road signs covered in thick, fresh powder.

Lick Observatory, which sits at the summit of Mount Hamilton, can be seen in part of the video shrouded in snow and mist with a thick blanket of snow surrounding its base. Part of the Diablo Mountain Range, Mount Hamilton is located east of San Jose. Temperatures on the mountain Monday are not expected to reach 40 degrees with a mix of light rain and snow forecast for the afternoon. Winds on the mountain are expected to be between 17 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service .

