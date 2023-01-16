ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow.

In one part of the video, gusts of wind are seen blowing flurries of snow into the air in the darkness, reducing visibility to almost zero. Other portions of the video show the mountain located in Santa Clara County transformed into a veritable winter wonderland with cars, homes and road signs covered in thick, fresh powder.

Lick Observatory, which sits at the summit of Mount Hamilton, can be seen in part of the video shrouded in snow and mist with a thick blanket of snow surrounding its base. Part of the Diablo Mountain Range, Mount Hamilton is located east of San Jose. Temperatures on the mountain Monday are not expected to reach 40 degrees with a mix of light rain and snow forecast for the afternoon. Winds on the mountain are expected to be between 17 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service .

svvoice.com

Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell

Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mudslide traps ACE train, passengers, disrupts service

SUNOL, Calif. - ACE Transit train service from the Central Valley to the South Bay is expected to be restored Wednesday morning. This, after a mudslide, interrupted service and stranded hundreds of passengers and crew. Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the transit agency’s third commuter train of the day, ACE05, ran...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula cleanup underway after series of storms

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Residents on the Peninsula are still cleaning up from the Bay Area's latest series of storms. Victor Goncalves said his backyard at his Pescadero home turned into a lake. His guest cottage and garage are now soaked and filled with mud. Down the street, his friend, Tom Shuman, was […]
PESCADERO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area King Tides return Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are returning to the Bay Area this week and into next, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. This week’s King Tides are expected to bring some of the highest and lowest tides of the year. “After the rain tonight, we have a prolonged period of sunny […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Residents want eucalyptus trees inspected after recent storms

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Residents in one Castro Valley neighborhood said they need help from their county's public works department because they are concerned rain will bring huge eucalyptus trees on their homes. There is a wall of massive eucalyptus trees towering over homes on both Madison Avenue and Sandy Street. During one of […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Arborists perform tree maintenance between storms

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – With a break between the storms, arborists are busy doing preventative work on trees. “With a lot of saturation and big winds, I would not have wanted to be sleeping or be underneath the tree," said certified arborist and Waraner Tree Experts co-owner, Dustin Waraner. He said some trees may […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Alum Rock Park closed due to storm damage

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Alum Rock Park in San Jose is closed to the public because of widespread damage from the recent storms. There are mudslides, downed trees, and boulders the size of washing machines blocking the roads. The park will be shut down for over a month at the least. The iconic, Hollywood-style […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families

When Teresita Garcia was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, everything around her fell apart. She felt hopeless and ugly as her bones weakened and hair fell out. But a small little farm in East San Jose offered her a respite, she said, until now. Veggielution is where Garcia, 54, turned to get produce to... The post Storms hit farm that feeds East San Jose families appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin

One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
CBS San Francisco

After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage

REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole.  Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

