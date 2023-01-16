Read full article on original website
Jan. 19 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Woolwich eyes April for annual town meeting
Woolwich’s annual town meeting was tentatively set Jan. 18 for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Before finalizing the date, the select board needs to confirm Woolwich Central School’s gymnasium is available. The board will begin work on the 2023-24 budget Feb. 1. “It’s that time of year again...
Wiscasset edges toward Consolidated for broadband
Wiscasset selectmen Jan. 17 approved 5-0 a letter of support for Consolidated Communications’ would-be application for a Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) grant toward a broadband project. Consolidated’s Simon Thorpe told selectmen, depending on guidance he gets from MCA, the firm might apply with Wiscasset and other towns separately or, more likely, as a single, regional application.
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
UPDATE: Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Following up on a citizen’s tip, the Sheriff’s Office searched another area...
New Story Trail book at BRLT
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail starts from the Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT) Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time.
‘Passages’ at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to announce the first show of the year, “Passages.” Jorge Arango, art writer and reviewer, served as juror in selecting 83 works of 72 artists from 178 submissions. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show runs until Feb. 18.
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest
The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
Paint Night for Feed Our Scholars Feb. 10
After years of hiding in our homes from COVID infection, Feed Our Scholars (FOS) is excited to announce a fun in-person event to raise funds for its mission of providing bags of weekend food for participating Wiscasset Elementary School students. On Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (snow date, Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.) at St. Philip’s Church Lippiat Hall, 12 Hodge St., Sue Begin of Cre8tive Events, who has led past FOS paint nights, is back to guide participants through creation of a whimsical Valentine-inspired pink jalopy picture.
‘Aging Conversations’ begin Jan. 25
For some people, even the phrase older adult conjures up negative images of physical and cognitive impairment. But ageist stereotypes, such as older people being out of touch, do not reflect the typical experiences of older adults. “Becoming Mortal” conversations about the various aspects of aging will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Winter 2023 “Challenging the Narrative About Aging Conversations”” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street in Damariscotta, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and meeting weekly from 1 to 2:30 p.m. through Feb. 15. The group’s conversations will be facilitated by Jody Telfair, Ph.D. and the Reverend Michael Stevens.
This week at the Lincoln Theater
“Empire of Light” - (R; 1 hour, 59 minutes) - Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema, from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Starring Olivia Colman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth. Final show times Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 173 calls for service for the period of Jan. 10 to Jan. 17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 380 calls for service. Robert H. Wolfe, 68, of Dresden was arrested Jan. 11 for Violating Protection Order and Violating Condition of Release/Bail, on Alexander Road, Dresden, by Detective Terry Michaud, who was assisted by Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
