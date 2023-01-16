Every year at about this time, Julie and Chris Woerdeman get the same couple of questions from folks who aren’t regulars: “When did you go out of business?” or “Are you guys closed for the winter?” That’s because every year at about this time, the area in front of Gro-Smart in Hillsborough has been cleared of potted and hanging plants and other garden supplies, leaving what could be mistaken for as a hasty exit.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO