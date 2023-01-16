Read full article on original website
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
newsoforange.com
Gro-Smart owners complete plan with land purchase
Every year at about this time, Julie and Chris Woerdeman get the same couple of questions from folks who aren’t regulars: “When did you go out of business?” or “Are you guys closed for the winter?” That’s because every year at about this time, the area in front of Gro-Smart in Hillsborough has been cleared of potted and hanging plants and other garden supplies, leaving what could be mistaken for as a hasty exit.
cbs17
Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
Wolfspeed opens search for suppliers for $5B facility in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY – Wolfspeed has begun the process of selecting suppliers for its $5 billion silicon carbide semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Chatham County. The Durham-headquartered company hosted a series of events in Siler City today, serving as the first of multiple supplier days the firm will hold in the coming months.
New homes coming to Jamestown after town council approves development plans
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Nearly three years after plans were unveiled to develop what was Johnson Farm in Jamestown, it looks like things will move forward under a new company. On Tuesday, the town council approved several times relating to the land development. Those items included amending a land development...
My Fox 8
What to expect from changes to retirement savings
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — New laws will impact your retirement savings accounts. On this week’s Successful Aging, here’s what to expect. You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
chapelboro.com
University Place Businesses Close Early on Wednesday Due to Water Outage
A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.
Drivers making illegal U-turns at Greensboro Urban Loop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a good chance you've heard, the new ramp onto the Greensboro Urban Loop, is already open, but with all good things, there's often some confusion. Some drivers are missing the new ramp on the right side of North Elm, causing them to make U-turns, to head westbound on the old ramp.
rhinotimes.com
Are You Interested In Buying An Old Animal Shelter On Prime Real Estate?
Guilford County Animal Services has now completely moved all the animals from the old Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 West Wendover Ave. just south of I-40 to the new shelter at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro. The old Animal Shelter property is in one of the busiest commercial...
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
rhinotimes.com
Report Indicates Housing Shortage In Greensboro Likely To Get Worse
Greensboro continues to grow, albeit at a much slower rate than other major cities in North Carolina, according to the annual Growth and Development Trends report recently released by the Greensboro Planning Department. According to the report, Greensboro’s population is 299,035 and, from 2011 to 2021, the population grew by...
Duke University sees COVID-19 trends decline despite CDC's 'high-risk' designation
Duke University plans to keep recommending, but not requiring, masks indoors as data shows COVID-19 trends declining.
WRAL
Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street
A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It
We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home
CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
Cone Health leaders working to close life expectancy gap in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Where you live could determine how long you live. A Cone Health doctor said people in three Greensboro zip codes 27405, 27406 and 27407- could die more than a decade earlier when compared to zip codes in other parts of town. If you leave the hospital and go five miles up […]
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
Jamestown Town Council moves forward with plans to bring over 1,000 homes to former Johnson Farms property
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people are not happy with the Jamestown Town Council’s decision to move forward with a development that will bring more than 1,000 homes to the old Johnson Farms property. There were lots of emotions from everyone who came out to Tuesday night’s town council meeting. People who live in the […]
5 On Your Side helps widow wipe out $194K in medical debt
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a WRAL 5 On Your Side solution that was six months in the making. In August 2022, a Wilson woman reached out to 5 On Your Side after she says she was handed nearly $200,000 worth of inaccurate medical bills. However, Patricia Taylor’s nightmare...
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton
CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
