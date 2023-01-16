ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gro-Smart owners complete plan with land purchase

Every year at about this time, Julie and Chris Woerdeman get the same couple of questions from folks who aren’t regulars: “When did you go out of business?” or “Are you guys closed for the winter?” That’s because every year at about this time, the area in front of Gro-Smart in Hillsborough has been cleared of potted and hanging plants and other garden supplies, leaving what could be mistaken for as a hasty exit.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
RALEIGH, NC
My Fox 8

What to expect from changes to retirement savings

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — New laws will impact your retirement savings accounts. On this week’s Successful Aging, here’s what to expect. You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

University Place Businesses Close Early on Wednesday Due to Water Outage

A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Drivers making illegal U-turns at Greensboro Urban Loop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a good chance you've heard, the new ramp onto the Greensboro Urban Loop, is already open, but with all good things, there's often some confusion. Some drivers are missing the new ramp on the right side of North Elm, causing them to make U-turns, to head westbound on the old ramp.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Report Indicates Housing Shortage In Greensboro Likely To Get Worse

Greensboro continues to grow, albeit at a much slower rate than other major cities in North Carolina, according to the annual Growth and Development Trends report recently released by the Greensboro Planning Department. According to the report, Greensboro’s population is 299,035 and, from 2011 to 2021, the population grew by...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street

A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
K97.5

New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

  We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home

CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton

CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
