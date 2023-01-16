ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
NBC Sports

Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs

The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now

From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social...
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers

Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Responds To The Cheating Accusations

Football Zebras reported last week that the NFL warned officials to look out for a particular kicking tactic they spotted during the season. In Week 14's game against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles emergency holder Britain Covey appeared to use a small white object to help spot the ball ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1

Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

