Colts Closer to New Head Coach After Impressive Interview?
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting closer to finding their new head coach after an impressive interview with one of the candidates.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich; Could Commanders Hire?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are firing Byron Leftwich. Could he return home and join the Washington Commanders?
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Bengals owner Mike Brown says he wants QB Joe Burrow to stay in Cincinnati for a long time
The Cincinnati Bengals want to keep quarterback Joe Burrow for the long haul. But whether or not they can afford the former top-overall draft pick is another matter.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning
After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff. Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social...
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
NBC Sports
Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers
Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
Veteran NFL Kicker Responds To The Cheating Accusations
Football Zebras reported last week that the NFL warned officials to look out for a particular kicking tactic they spotted during the season. In Week 14's game against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles emergency holder Britain Covey appeared to use a small white object to help spot the ball ...
NBC Sports
How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1
Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
