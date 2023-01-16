PHOTOS: Flushing Tangram hosts Fun Food Crawl & Lunar New Year Carnival
Tangram, a mixed-use development providing entertainment, shopping and dining in the heart of downtown Flushing, hosted a Fun Food Crawl in its newly opened Food Hall on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event featured a live DJ, stunt performers, and Tangramaton, a 14-foot LED robot, alongside some of the best food the area has to offer.
Additionally, in celebration of the Lunar New Year, Tangram hosted the 17th annual Pre-Lunar New Year Carnival on Jan. 14.
