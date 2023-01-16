ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, NY

PHOTOS: Flushing Tangram hosts Fun Food Crawl & Lunar New Year Carnival

By Carlotta Mohamed
Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sJYH_0kGY5NZe00
Tangram’s newly opened Food Hall hosted a Fun Food Crawl where Flushing residents were treated to Cruncheese Korean hotdogs, among other delicacies, on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

Tangram, a mixed-use development providing entertainment, shopping and dining in the heart of downtown Flushing, hosted a Fun Food Crawl in its newly opened Food Hall on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The event featured a live DJ, stunt performers, and Tangramaton, a 14-foot LED robot, alongside some of the best food the area has to offer.

Additionally, in celebration of the Lunar New Year, Tangram hosted the 17th annual Pre-Lunar New Year Carnival on Jan. 14.

Tangram Fun Food Crawl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUBtc_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3bRm_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n31sh_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cME4_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)

The 17th annual Pre-Lunar New Year Carnival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oGvh_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wajai_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNhGV_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plHtj_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohRNG_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07R5j3_0kGY5NZe00
(Photo by Adrian Childress)

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Spirit of giving continues after the holidays thanks to Bronx nonprofit

Two Bronx sisters are extending the season of giving to a year-round celebration with their nonprofit organization aimed to help those in need. Shanique and Kelli-Ann Francis joined together to found Immanuel Cares and held a pop-up care hub on Tuesday to provide for those needing some aid after the holidays.
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

Swastikas found spray painted inside Forest Park in Richmond Hill

Queens elected officials are expressing outrage after swastikas were discovered in Forest Park on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was notified after a 65-year-old man came across the two swastikas that were spray painted on tree stumps inside the park in the vicinity of Park Lane South between Myrtle Avenue and Freedom Drive in Richmond Hill, within the confines of the 102nd Precinct.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Nonprofit helping thousands get help, affordable housing, and hope

QUEENS (PIX11) — The combination of unemployment and addiction during the COVID pandemic is hitting New York City’s homeless particularly hard. One group in Queens is helping the formerly homeless and people with substance abuse disorders find affordable housing. Elmcor’s mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood

Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem

NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old male juvenile have been arrested and charged for the assault and robbery of a 16-year-old boy in Harlem. 18-year-old Dijon Sellers and his 14-year-old accomplice were charged with robbery and gang assault on Wednesday. Police said the attack was gang-related. A 16-year-old male victim was beaten and robbed by a group of individuals in Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Police investigating the attack said the boy was standing outside McDonald’s at 3543 Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The suspects punched and kicked the teen multiple times until he The post Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

3 women shot at memorial in Queens

NEW YORK -- Three women were shot and wounded in Queens on Tuesday.It happened around 9 p.m. as a crowd had gathered on Central Avenue at a memorial for a homicide victim in Far Rockaway.Police say a suspect fired into the crowd, hitting the three victims, who are believed to be innocent bystanders.All three are expected to be OK.It's unclear who the intended target was.So far, no arrests have been made.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx

New York, MY – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and now police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Monday, January 16, at approximately 1700 hours, leaving her residence located at 1478 Beach Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The missing is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ in height, approximately 115 lbs in weight, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. The missing was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.” Police are The post 14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy