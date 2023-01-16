ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week

By Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOPj6_0kGY5LoC00

It’s been more than two years since Joe Deinhart of Solstice Roasters announced his plans to a open a new roastery and café in the former Peterson Nut Co. space (1101 Carnegie Ave.) in the Gateway District. At long last, that café will open to the public this week.

For 27 years, Deinhart has been sourcing, roasting and selling his proprietary coffee products at wholesale to higher-end restaurants, coffee shops and institutions. His client roster includes approximately 250 to 300 prominent names, such as Red the Steakhouse, Cleveland Browns training facility and the Cleveland Museum of Art.


“I can say this with integrity: We are probably the largest coffee company in Cleveland that no one has ever heard of,” Deinhart states.

After so many years of supporting other retail coffee programs, Deinhart says that he felt the urge step out of the shadows and launch a café of his own.

“Recently, I got a hair in my bonnet about starting retail as in a café because I’ve set up tons of different coffee shops through Ohio and beyond,” he explains. “I’ve always been behind the scenes, but it slowly occurred to me that it would be really good to take our products and offer them directly to customers so people know who we are.”

The café has seating for about 20 in a setting that offers a view of the roasting process. In addition to sales and sipping, the space will be used for tastings, barista training and home-enthusiast roasting classes.


In addition to the coffee products, Solstice will carry Storehouse Tea products, ice teas, pastries and even some nuts.

“We’ll continue to sell Peterson Nuts at the café because it just seems like the right thing to do,” says Deinhart.

In the spring, Deinhart hopes to unveil sidewalk seating that might wrap around the building and improve the look of the area that sits adjacent to Progressive Field.

Solstice will open with limited hours at first. They are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 18: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19: 8:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp

One of the best parts about Cleveland is the wide range of cuisines you can find here. If you head over to Yelp, the highest rated restaurants in town right now certainly reflect that variety. This very diverse list includes Nepalese, Yemeni, Lebanese, Cuban, Pan-African, Singaporean street food, poke, empanadas, barbecue, Italian, American/European style bistros, breakfast spots and sushi. How many have you tried?
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.

Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
cleveland19.com

New businesses, homes coming to Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New homes and businesses are going up on the city’s West side in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. “There’s something for everybody,” said Director of Economic Development for Northwest Neighborhoods CDC Chelsey Kovar. Northwest Neighborhoods is a nonprofit serving Cleveland’s Cudell, Detroit Shoreway and Edgewater...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
GENEVA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
826
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy