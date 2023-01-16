ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradans did not win big on Mega Millions

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsDKu_0kGY5A6D00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A Maine Mega Millions ticketholder is now $1.35 billion richer after the winning numbers were drawn on Friday night.

The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.

Colorado Lottery Results & Jackpots

There were no big winners from the drawing, according to the Colorado Lottery.

Colorado winners

In fact, the biggest prize from the drawing was $1,000. Here is a look at all of the Colorado winners

  • Megaplier Colorado winners:
    • Match 4: $1,000- 26 winners
    • Match 3 + MB: $400- 62 winners
    • Match 3: $20- 1,533 winners
    • Match 2 + MB: $20- 1,334 winners
    • Match 1 + MB: $8- 11,011 winners
    • Match 0 + MB: $4- 27,365
  • Colorado winners
    • Match 4: $500- 27
    • Match 3 + MB: $200- 93 winners
    • Match 3: $10- 2,119 winners
    • Match 2 + MB: $10- 1,935 winners
    • Match 1 + MB: $4- 14,215
    • Match 0 + MB: $2- 35,196 winners

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Jan. 17 with a starting jackpot of $20 million.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Buffet

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 to be sent out to Colorado taxpayers in 13 days

Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes only have a little less than two weeks before they receive a tax rebate of up to $1,500. This payment scheduled for Jan. 31 will be for state residents who filed for an extension of their 2021 taxes. Any residents of the Centennial State who filed their taxes by Oct. 17 will get $750 from the Colorado Cash Back program, while eligible couples will get $1,500, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
fairviewlending.com

Nightly rental market following in footsteps of Colorado Pot market

Data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analytics firm, show as of October 2022, the number of future nights booked—a real-time indicator of the health of the short-term rental industry—was up 15.8% year-over-year. At the same time, anyone in the short-term rental business has noticed a substantial drop in bookings. How can nights booked be up 16%, while property owners are seeing a huge drop in demand? How does this scenario relate to the Colorado Pot market?
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy