ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft

By Adam Conn, Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhttJ_0kGY58Q000

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The next potential NFL star out of Ohio State is taking the step to professional football this year.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud announced he will enter the NFL Draft and forgo his senior season at Ohio State. His NFL journey will begin in February at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“To Buckeye Nation, it’s been a helluva ride,” said Stroud in an announcement. “To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”

The announcement comes after four of Stroud’s teammates have already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft – Dawand Jones, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It’s possible OSU could have three players taken in the first round of the draft, which has not happened since 2020.

Bengals hold off Ravens, 24-17 in Super Wild Card round

The 21-year-old from California led the Buckeyes in back-to-back 11-2 seasons in which he won the Rose Bowl in 2021 and fell to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in 2022.

In two seasons as the Buckeye starter , Stroud played 25 games, broke 13 passing records, and threw for 8,121 yards and 85 touchdowns, second only to J.T. Barrett. Stroud put up monster numbers in the two bowl games he started. He followed a six-touchdown, 573-yard game against Utah in the Rose Bowl with a four-touchdown, 348-yard stat line in the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. He finished this season with 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Stroud is the only Buckeye player to be named a Heisman finalist twice since the award committee began inviting more than just the winner to the New York ceremony in 1982. He placed third in voting this season and fourth last season. NFL scouts believe he has the potential to become a star in the league and could end up as one of the top picks in the draft.

No. 3 Buckeye women improve to 18-0 after beating Nebraska

Additionally, Stroud was named the Big Ten’s offensive player and quarterback of the year the last two seasons. However, he was also part of OSU teams that went 0-2 against Michigan and did not make a national championship game in back-to-back seasons.

“People are going to say I never won ‘The Game,’ and I understand. People are going to say I never won a Big Ten championship, and I understand,” Stroud said after OSU’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. “I don’t think one game defines us.”

Bryce Young, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson are the other quarterbacks being considered by teams with high draft picks. Many experts are pointing to Young to be the first quarterback taken in the draft with Stroud in the mix as well.

An Ohio State player has not been selected first overall since offensive tackle Orlando Pace was the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears, home of former Buckeyes QB Justin Fields, have the top pick in April. The Houston Texans, believed to be in pursuit of a quarterback, pick second.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies while working on power line in West Virginia

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested with 1lb fentanyl, 12lbs marijuana

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area. The complaint says […]
DANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police in West Virginia seeking car break-in suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins: The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman dead following accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.  According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge. Upon arrival, authorities found a […]
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy