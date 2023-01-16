Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health Highlights The Importance Of Seeking Advanced Wound Care Treatment During The 2023 Come Heal With Us Campaign
Oswego, NY – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is announcing its “Come Heal with Us” program for the millions of people battling a non-healing wound that should seek advanced treatment. Chronic wounds affect nearly seven million Americans, diminishing their quality of life and unfortunately their life expectancy.
Richard S. Shineman Foundation Bids A Fond Farewell To Two Longstanding Board Members
OSWEGO COUNTY – Wrapping up a decade of grant-making in December 2022, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is bidding a fond farewell to two longstanding board members, Kathy Fenlon and Casey Raymond, who both served on the board since the inception of the foundation. “With Kathy as Chair and...
Oswego woman moves into her own apartment after living at nursing facility for 17 years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon for seniors living in a nursing home or assisted living facility to think that’s where their last chapter will be, but an Oswego woman is proving that statement wrong. 61-year-old Brenda Supple has been cared for at Oswego Health’s The Manor at Seneca Hill nursing facility in Oswego […]
Oswego Health Board Member, Katie Toomey, Elected To Serve On The Healthcare Trustees Of New York State’s Board Of Governors
Oswego, NY – Transforming healthcare at the State level, Oswego Health is proud to share that board member, Katie Toomey, has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term. The HTNYS board of governors aims to...
Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Fall 2022 Semester
OSWEGO COUNTY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2022 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List. President’s List:. Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA)...
Company news: Michael Backus becomes Oswego Health’s president and CEO
The Oswego Health board of directors announced that Michael Backus is the health system’s new president and CEO. He replaces Michael Harlovic who has retired. Joining Oswego Health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Backus was the chief operating officer and executive vice president working alongside Harlovic and other members of the senior leadership team to stabilize the health system.
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation
Loretto Health and Rehabilitation has transitioned from serving aging nuns to providing modern rehabilitation services. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, located in Syracuse, New York, has provided top-quality care for the community for over 150 years. Founded in 1869 as the Loretto Motherhouse and Infirmary, the facility has undergone several transformations throughout its history to meet the changing needs of its patients.
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Address
From WBUC’s Youtube Channel. Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.
cnycentral.com
'Brexi's Legacy': GoFundMe set up to support Brexialee Torres-Ortiz's family
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A lot of people in Central New York have reached out to CNYCentral asking what they can do to help Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s family during this time. STEM Syracuse at Blodgett Middle School staff has organized a GoFundMe campaign for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz named "Brexi's Legacy."
PACS Students Take On The Role Of Forensic Entomologists
PULASKI – At the beginning of the school year, Pulaski Middle School’s Science Club decided that they wanted this year’s focus to be “Adventures with Arthropods.” Throughout the month of January, they’ve narrowed that theme to forensic entomology, specifically. By becoming forensic entomologists for...
Fulton Sunrise Rotary Makes Donations To Salvation Army, Catholic Charities
FULTON, NY – Salvation Army representative Lexi Allen and Catholic Charities representative Tim Archer recently visited Fulton Sunrise Rotary to discuss the programs, services, and needs of their non-profit organizations. Both are widely known throughout the county for assisting residents of all ages. They noted that the support offered...
CiTi Students Learning to Build Houses
OSWEGO COUNTY – Career and Technical Education courses at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation continue to provide students with valuable skills that will serve them long after they graduate. Construction Technology students have been building cutting boards, walls for the Electrical Technology class and small houses in...
River View Pediatrics Receives ARPA Funding From Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute $60,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to River View Pediatrics. The funds will be used for repairs and renovation of a new location, allowing River View Pediatrics to expand its practice. “We are very grateful...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 8 – January 14
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 8 – 14 City of Fulton news:. River View Pediatrics received $60,000 in ARPA funds from the Oswego County Legislature, for repairs and renovations to their W. First St. practice in Fulton. See full story here.
iheartoswego.com
Susan M. Richards – January 16, 2023 Featured
Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their twins, Deborah and...
The Brothers Blue To Perform January 28 With Mark Wahl, Opening At The Oswego Music Hall
OSWEGO COUNTY – On January 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their...
Oswego County Waives Civil Service Testing Fees For 2023
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution at its organizational meeting to waive all civil service testing fees in 2023. The initiative serves to remove a financial barrier to potential jobseekers, increase interest in open positions and encourage people to apply. “Civil service test fees can sometimes pose...
Niesha Anderson Retires After 30 Years Of Service With Oswego County
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented Niesha Anderson with a Certificate of Appreciation for her 30 years of service on her retirement. Anderson was a Corrections Officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0