Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health Highlights The Importance Of Seeking Advanced Wound Care Treatment During The 2023 Come Heal With Us Campaign

Oswego, NY – The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is announcing its “Come Heal with Us” program for the millions of people battling a non-healing wound that should seek advanced treatment. Chronic wounds affect nearly seven million Americans, diminishing their quality of life and unfortunately their life expectancy.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Michael Backus becomes Oswego Health’s president and CEO

The Oswego Health board of directors announced that Michael Backus is the health system’s new president and CEO. He replaces Michael Harlovic who has retired. Joining Oswego Health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Backus was the chief operating officer and executive vice president working alongside Harlovic and other members of the senior leadership team to stabilize the health system.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Jeremy Brower

Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation

Loretto Health and Rehabilitation has transitioned from serving aging nuns to providing modern rehabilitation services. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, located in Syracuse, New York, has provided top-quality care for the community for over 150 years. Founded in 1869 as the Loretto Motherhouse and Infirmary, the facility has undergone several transformations throughout its history to meet the changing needs of its patients.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner

Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
CLAYTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Address

From WBUC’s Youtube Channel. Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

PACS Students Take On The Role Of Forensic Entomologists

PULASKI – At the beginning of the school year, Pulaski Middle School’s Science Club decided that they wanted this year’s focus to be “Adventures with Arthropods.” Throughout the month of January, they’ve narrowed that theme to forensic entomology, specifically. By becoming forensic entomologists for...
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

CiTi Students Learning to Build Houses

OSWEGO COUNTY – Career and Technical Education courses at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation continue to provide students with valuable skills that will serve them long after they graduate. Construction Technology students have been building cutting boards, walls for the Electrical Technology class and small houses in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Susan M. Richards – January 16, 2023 Featured

Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their twins, Deborah and...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Community Policy