The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
shorelocalnews.com
What’s Happening in Ocean City? Registration for Ocean City Race Events Opens Feb. 1
If your New Year’s resolution includes getting back in shape, why not set a goal by registering for one of Ocean City’s 2023 race events?. From the early-spring OC-CON Super Hero Run through the popular fall OCNJ Half Marathon and Trail of Two Cities, the city’s Recreation Department sponsors a series of races that feature spectacular views of the ocean, bay and boardwalk. Registration for all events opens on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
DUMB: High School Student Thinks Atlantic City Is Its Own State
A video out on social media appears to show a high school student interviewing another student. The subject is Atlantic City. Atlantic City is a state in New Jersey, in case you didn't know. Well, everyone knows that, right?. Apparently not. This is your warning for offensive language. Beyond the...
This Flight of Coffee Drinks in Gloucester County, NJ Looks More Like Dessert!
Life is short. Order this coffee flight. I've seen flights of coffee before but none quite like the one being served at Hens & Honey Shoppe in Gloucester County. These caffeinated creations all look like little labors of love!. All I know is I see an Oreo cookie on top...
Iconic Cherry Hill Diner to be replaced by car wash
Members of the Cherry Hill Planning Board voted 5-2 Tuesday night in favor of tearing down the Cherry Hill Diner.
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey
Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
thedp.com
McDonald’s officially closes to make way for redevelopment into new Penn office building
McDonald’s longtime location on 40th and Walnut streets closed on Jan. 16, paving the way for its redevelopment into a mixed-used office building operated by Penn. Construction of the redeveloped property, which will cost around $35 million, is expected to begin early this year and conclude by fall 2024. The new building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the University, according to a press release from Penn's Facilities and Real Estate Services.
phillyvoice.com
Atlantic City restaurant to serve cheeseburger inspired by 'The Menu'
By the end of horror-comedy "The Menu," a character, bloodied by the film's events, takes a huge bite out of a burger. Without giving away spoilers, of all the intricate dishes in the movie, this All-American snack is the one that viewers seemed to crave most. Visitors to the Jersey...
Years Later, Shoprite in Somers Point Is Still Doing This To Me
I'm a regular Shoprite customer, but they keep doing this to me over and over again!. I usually shop at their Somers Point store, but I have found similar happenings going on at other Shoprite locations. If I go to the deli and order meats and/or cheeses it happens every...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Not quite like yesterday at Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern
Yesterday’s Bar has been an institution in Upper Township for the past 47 years. The local legend was a community staple, earning the nickname “The Y” and known for being absolutely packed with shoobies rolling off the parkway on their way into — and out of — Ocean City each summer. That’s why it was such big surprise when the McIntyre family sold the place to Blue Dog Hospitality last year. Before long, the old-school Yesterday’s that we all knew and loved was replaced with a newer, fresher take on the classic. And while it may not be the Yesterday’s of, well, yesterday, there’s a whole lot to love about the current Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern.
Facebook post captures motivational moment at Walmart
Drea Williams was looking for brain supplements when she went down the vitamin aisle with her two kids last weekend. But what the Egg Harbor Township mom instead found inspiration and a moment of pure kindness. Andre Davis had just come from Planet Fitness when he saw a little boy...
southjerseyobserver.com
Boro of Westville to Hold Public Land Auction on Jan. 23; Starting Bid is $88,000
On January 23, 2023 at 6:00 pm, the Borough of Westville will offer for public sale a parcel of Borough-owned property. The land is not needed for public purposes and is located at 128 Crown Point Road. Pursuant to Resolution R-144-2022 that was adopted November 22, 2022, the Borough of...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
