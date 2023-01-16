ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelocalnews.com

What’s Happening in Ocean City? Registration for Ocean City Race Events Opens Feb. 1

If your New Year’s resolution includes getting back in shape, why not set a goal by registering for one of Ocean City’s 2023 race events?. From the early-spring OC-CON Super Hero Run through the popular fall OCNJ Half Marathon and Trail of Two Cities, the city’s Recreation Department sponsors a series of races that feature spectacular views of the ocean, bay and boardwalk. Registration for all events opens on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey

Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thedp.com

McDonald’s officially closes to make way for redevelopment into new Penn office building

McDonald’s longtime location on 40th and Walnut streets closed on Jan. 16, paving the way for its redevelopment into a mixed-used office building operated by Penn. Construction of the redeveloped property, which will cost around $35 million, is expected to begin early this year and conclude by fall 2024. The new building will include a modernized McDonald’s on the ground floor and will house administrative offices for the University, according to a press release from Penn's Facilities and Real Estate Services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atlanticcityweekly.com

Not quite like yesterday at Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern

Yesterday’s Bar has been an institution in Upper Township for the past 47 years. The local legend was a community staple, earning the nickname “The Y” and known for being absolutely packed with shoobies rolling off the parkway on their way into — and out of — Ocean City each summer. That’s why it was such big surprise when the McIntyre family sold the place to Blue Dog Hospitality last year. Before long, the old-school Yesterday’s that we all knew and loved was replaced with a newer, fresher take on the classic. And while it may not be the Yesterday’s of, well, yesterday, there’s a whole lot to love about the current Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy