"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
New Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit highlights dozens of locals and their efforts to give back
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art recognizes 50 different community members and the work they do to support and inspire others. "Through Our Lens" is a collection of black and white photography showcasing people's hands—the hands they use to transform the community through their outreach. People like one Muskegon Heights couple, who fostered dozens of children.
Three high school students in West Michigan awarded Inherit the Dream scholarship
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Universities in West Michigan commemorated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night. The commemoration was the 37th annual partnership between Davenport University, Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids Community College. The night's keynote speaker, Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., reflected...
Single mom goes back to school at same college as daughters, creates art business
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A stay-at-home mom of 18 years decided to go back to school to set an example for her daughters. Along the way, she combined two of her passions — geology and art — to create a product for sale right now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
WZZM 13
Here's where you can celebrate National Popcorn Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday is National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, movie theaters across the country are offering deals on the favorite movie snack, including some in West Michigan. At Celebration Cinema, you can get a small popcorn for $1, and a refillable popcorn bucket for $20. The refills...
Kum & Go opens first store in West Michigan
Kum & Go has opened its first convenience store in the Grand Rapids market. The store is located at 2134 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Walker.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
Fox17
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
Community rallies behind West Michigan dairy farm in need
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Rod er Dic Farm in Byron Center was facing an uncertain future, with labor shortages affecting their ability to care for their dairy herds. That was before the local community stepped up to help them find the workers they needed. After the labor shortage at...
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Here's how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is honored for his work and legacy as the leader of the Civil Rights Movement every year in January. This year, the federal holiday is Monday, Jan. 16. Here are some local events happening in the area that will celebrate...
WWMTCw
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
Frederik Meijer Gardens introduces new CEO
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens is announcing new leadership Tuesday morning after the former CEO and President David Hooker announced his retirement last year. Charles Burke will step in as president and CEO beginning Feb. 13. Burke has been working on the east side of the state...
Red Cross honors Muskegon man who saved friend's life with CPR
A Muskegon man was honored by the Red Cross for using CPR training to save his friend’s life. Zachary Waters received the Life Saving Award from on Wednesday.
Harbor Humane to host fundraising, adoption event in honor of Betty White
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A social media craze known as the Betty White challenge is inspiring people to give back to animal shelters. Fans continue to honor the actress and animal advocate’s life. A post that started on social media asks people to pick a local animal shelter and donate at least $5 in White's name on what would have been her birthday.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
'It's certainly a positive thing': Dozens of West Michigan school districts receive funding for new school resource officers
LOWELL, Mich. — West Michigan school districts say they're getting new school resource officers, or SROs, after the state announced $25 million in security funding for education. More than two dozen school districts in the area are getting part of the funding, and Lowell Area Schools plans to hire...
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
UPDATE: Pete Bottorff in line for kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not too long after our story aired on Dec. 5th, Pete Bottorff found out he now has a kidney donor lined up. The man who loves tractors, volunteering and his family, will now have a chance to enjoy those things longer, thanks to a generous family member.
Researcher helps WWI soldiers from Grand Haven receive Purple Hearts
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A grand research journey for Chris Petras began inside one of the most recognizable buildings along the Grand River channel in Coast Guard City, USA. "I was conducting research on the first 100 years of the American Legion Post #28 in Grand Haven, and I came across information on the namesake Charles A. Conklin, and I learned that he died of wounds received in action when he served in World War One," Petras said.
Humane Society of West MI offering custom pet portraits after donations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second year in a row, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a unique fundraiser to support the furry friends in their care. The shelter has kicked off "Animal Care Artists," which is when for every donation of $10 or more per pet, you can get a custom pet portrait.
