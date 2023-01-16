ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit highlights dozens of locals and their efforts to give back

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art recognizes 50 different community members and the work they do to support and inspire others. "Through Our Lens" is a collection of black and white photography showcasing people's hands—the hands they use to transform the community through their outreach. People like one Muskegon Heights couple, who fostered dozens of children.
MUSKEGON, MI
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Frederik Meijer Gardens introduces new CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens is announcing new leadership Tuesday morning after the former CEO and President David Hooker announced his retirement last year. Charles Burke will step in as president and CEO beginning Feb. 13. Burke has been working on the east side of the state...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Researcher helps WWI soldiers from Grand Haven receive Purple Hearts

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A grand research journey for Chris Petras began inside one of the most recognizable buildings along the Grand River channel in Coast Guard City, USA. "I was conducting research on the first 100 years of the American Legion Post #28 in Grand Haven, and I came across information on the namesake Charles A. Conklin, and I learned that he died of wounds received in action when he served in World War One," Petras said.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

