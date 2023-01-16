Read full article on original website
WVNews
Sixth transfer signing announced for WVU Football
West Virginia's football program formalized some much needed help with its receiving corps with the signing of Devin Carter to a grant-in-aid (scholarship) for the 2023 season. Carter joins Davoan Hawkins, Ja'Shaun Poke, Montre Miller, Michael Hayes and Kole Taylor as six official signees who are now enrolled at WVU for the spring 2023 semester, and eligible to participate in spring practice.
WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy […]
WOWK
Devin Carter officially signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame
New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
WVNews
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
wvsportsnow.com
Once the Mountaineers Came Calling, Aden Nelson Couldn’t Resist
Once West Virginia came calling, Aden Nelson couldn’t resist. And it’s not just about getting to play at the Power 5 level that’s causing him to fall in love with WVU either. WVSN talked to the Kentucky native about his recent visit to Morgantown, the path that...
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the #14 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first 77-67 at home and West Virginia taking the second 70-64.
WVNews
Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff
Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Honored by State of West Virginia for Hall of Fame Enshrinement
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was honored in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday for his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Huggins was officially enshrined back in September. Huggins was able to get a picture with Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice and Babydog. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to...
WVU set to hire Blaine Stewart as assistant coach
West Virginia football moved to complete its coaching staff by hiring Blaine Stewart, son of late former head coach Bill Stewart, as the tight ends coach, according to multiple sources Wednesday. Stewart has spent five seasons in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and was the assistant receivers coach the past three...
Bridgeport hands Lewis County first loss of the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – In a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the state, Bridgeport upended Lewis County in girls’ basketball, 50-48, to give the Minutemaids their first loss of the season. The Indians flew out to an 8-0 lead but a late first quarter push from Lewis County put the visitors ahead […]
WVNews
Two apply to become prosecutor for Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two people, both current assistant prosecutors for the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, have applied to take over for their boss, who was appointed to a judgeship by Gov. Justice. Interviews will be held Friday by the Monongalia County Commission, according to its office....
LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options
Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
WVNews
City of Grafton, West Virginia offering waterline survey
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Grafton Public Works Department is seeking input from residents concerning their waterlines. According to Public Works Director Jason Setler, following the institution of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) revised lead and copper rule, the city has been tasked with ensuring that there are no lead pipes in use within their system.
WVNews
Keyser's Braydon Keller looks to the basket against Petersburg.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) –10, 9, 8, 8, 7, 6, 4, 4, 4, 3. Winning lottery numbers? Not so much…
WVNews
OBIT Raymond Riggleman.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Raymond H. Riggleman, 89, of Pheasant Lane, Keyser, West Virginia,…
WVNews
Frankfort's Lanson Orndorf is surrounded by Keyser's Braylon McGreevy and Corbyn Duckworth.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) -- Keyser and Frankfort kept it close in freshmen basketball acti…
WVNews
OBIT Viola Pennington.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Viola (Hott) Pennington, 91, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia, di…
