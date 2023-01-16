(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.

