kvrr.com
Get Ready To Laugh With Comedian Whitney Cummings at Fargo Theatre
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re looking for laughs, how about “An Evening with Whitney Cummings”. The comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and host of the hit podcast “Good for You” is coming to Fargo Theatre on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on...
kfgo.com
FargoDome GM says 2023 shaping up to be great year for concerts, shows
FARGO (KFGO) – General Manager Rob Sobolik said Fargodome is working to expand an already great lineup of concerts and shows, but also said staffing can be a challenge. “We kick off in just a couple of weeks with Parker McCollum on Feb. 11,” Sobolik said. “Then, the Red Hot Chili Peppers (April 6), Def Leppard and Motley Crue, and pink in both in August. Shania Twain in November. So, we’ve got a good lineup.”
kvrr.com
Dazzling Skaters Perform at Broadway Square
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ice skaters from the Fargo Park District performed their second and final ice-skating demonstration at Broadway Square. Skaters showed off their skating skills during their competition program. The event included skating performances from beginners to the highest levels of training. Not only was it for...
wdayradionow.com
Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
kvrr.com
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
hpr1.com
Wild Horses Could Be Taken Away
Birgit Pruess is a biologist with a Ph.D. in Biology, originally from Germany. She has lived in Fargo since the early 90s, taking on a position at NDSU. Along with being a scientist she is also an artist and in 2014 she made her first trip to Theodore Roosevelt State Park (TRNP), with her parents, who were visiting from Germany to celebrate her 50th birthday.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Mocktail Ideas for Dry January with Rosewild
We’re officially more than halfway through Dry January today. And if your inspiration is drying up, there are some great local mocktail options to get you and your resolve to stay sober through the month rehydrated. Dry January — when many people like to start the year abstaining from...
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
valleynewslive.com
‘Really sad’: 6-year-old devastated after snowman destroyed by vandals
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six-year-old Alena Kautz was devastated this week after some kids destroyed a snowman she had built in front of her home in S. Fargo. The family caught the act on camera where the group trespassed into their yard and knocked over ‘Snowy’ the snowman.
valleynewslive.com
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
kvrr.com
Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
kvrr.com
Concordia College Looks To Past History To Celebrate MLK, Jr.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A linguistics scholar, former Georgia County Commissioner, rapper and organizer with a southern Union workers movement is a keynote speaker at Concordia College’s MLK Day event. “Student movements throughout history have been a very critical part of the anti-war movement, movements against racism etcetera...
kvrr.com
MSUM honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy on social responsibility
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – One day after the national holiday, Minnesota State University Moorhead commemorates the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. The university held an event focused on social responsibility titled “More than a Dream.” It included a reception, invocation, African American spirituals and civil rights music. There was also a panel discussion on social responsibility.
valleynewslive.com
$150,000 lottery prize sold in Fargo goes unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Fargo has expired after no one claimed the prize. This ticket was purchased for the drawing on July 18, 2022, and had to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14, 2023. The Sales...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former F-M RedHawks Star Christian Correa Breaks Down His New Professional Baseball Opportunity
Former Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks star Christian Correa joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. He discussed his time with the RedHawks, joining the Milwaukee Brewers as a Developmental Coach, and more!
valleynewslive.com
Hornbacher’s donates over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help feed those in need, Hornbacher’s has donated over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank through the annual ‘Feed Hope’ campaign. According to the food bank, every dollar helps them put out two meals. ”It means there are families...
valleynewslive.com
Wahpeton reflects on deadly Monday night shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The typically quiet town of Wahpeton was in shock Monday night after a shooting took place near the intersection of 11th Street North and Loy Avenue. “I just heard a bunch of rapid shots probably seven or eight in a row, and then nothing,”...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo launches security camera registration program to help solve crimes
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has launched a voluntary security camera registration program. Community members and business owners with security cameras, video doorbells and similar systems can register to let the Police Department know that you have a private surveillance system. The department...
kvrr.com
Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
