ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

No. 1 Penn State looks to extend dual-meet win streak against No. 3 Michigan in critical clash

No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since Jan. 31, 2020, but that’ll be put to the test in the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season. On Friday, the top-ranked Nittany Lions will wrestle the No. 3 Wolverines in the blue and white’s second conference matchup this season. While the matchups look close on paper, Penn State is hoping for a repeat of last year’s dual meet against Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Students react to closure of ‘staple’ Gumby’s Pizza

Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night. On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy