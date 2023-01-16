Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey aims to find consistency against Notre Dame
It’s hard to beat around the bush when describing No. 6 Penn State’s recent series against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions were outworked by the Spartans en route to their first winless weekend of the season. In both contests, the Spartans rallied back from early deficits to force...
Digital Collegian
Amid losing skid, Penn State women’s basketball looks to get back to its identity
Coming off two straight blowout losses against Nebraska and Iowa, Penn State looked to get back on track at home on Wednesday night against Minnesota. It was unable to pick up a victory, however, and the blue and white suffered its third straight defeat at the hands of the Gophers by a final score of 75-67.
Digital Collegian
No. 1 Penn State looks to extend dual-meet win streak against No. 3 Michigan in critical clash
No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since Jan. 31, 2020, but that’ll be put to the test in the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season. On Friday, the top-ranked Nittany Lions will wrestle the No. 3 Wolverines in the blue and white’s second conference matchup this season. While the matchups look close on paper, Penn State is hoping for a repeat of last year’s dual meet against Michigan.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball secures transfer portal commitment from Jess Mruzik
Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made her first big splash of the offseason in the transfer portal, nabbing former Michigan star and junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik. Standing at 6-foot-1, Mruzik has been a back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines, tallying a team leading 394 kills last season. Mruzik was...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State women’s lacrosse brings back important pieces on offense
In a schedule that contained many ranked opponents last season, Penn State finished with a losing record of 6-9. This year it will look to bounce back and start off strong with its first five games played at Panzer Stadium. With a roster that has tremendous versatility in its attacker...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball travels to take on Pepperdine, Stanford in First Point Collegiate Challenge
After a weekend that saw two wins over first-time opponents for Penn State, the team will head south to Austin, Texas, on Friday to take part in the First Point Collegiate Challenge. Penn State has had an unblemished 4-0 start, consistently dominating its opponents. The blue and white swept both...
Digital Collegian
Shooting woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball in loss to Minnesota
From the jump, it was evident this game wasn’t going to be another shootout, instead a hard-fought defensive effort would be needed to limit the offensive production from both units. With the opportunity to earn a split in the season series with Minnesota and extend its home winning streak...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball unveils new grey uniforms for road contest against Wisconsin
Penn State will debut a new alternate uniform when it takes on Wisconsin on Tuesday night. The jerseys, which are gray with a blue Nittany Lion logo on the chest, are reminiscent of the blue home alternates the program debuted earlier this season. These new uniforms are one of a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to bounce back after back-to-back blowout losses
Coming off back-to-back losses by an average of 35 points, Penn State looks to get back on track with a Wednesday night rematch against Big Ten rival Minnesota. Saturday’s matchup against No. 12 Iowa sums up how the Lady Lions have been playing over the past week. Getting blown...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds transfer wide receiver Malik McClain from Florida State
Penn State has earned its second commitment from a transfer wide receiver in four days. Former Florida State receiver Malik McClain announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, just a week after entering the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, McClain gives Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten play rolls on for Penn State men's basketball with Wisconsin and Nebraska on horizon
Coming off a dominant 19-point win at home against Indiana, Penn State will hit the road for a Tuesday night throwdown in Madison, Wisconsin. After three days off, the Nittany Lions will return to the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon to face Nebraska. After losing to...
Digital Collegian
Analyzing Taylor Stubblefield's firing and transfers of Dante Cephas, Malik McClain | The 1-0 Podcast
Seth Engle is joined by new “The 1-0 Podcast” co-host Zach Allen to discuss pressing updates following Penn State’s victory at the Rose Bowl. Engle and Allen discuss the recent news of Taylor Stubblefield parting ways with Penn State football and how a new coach could impact team performance.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Students react to closure of ‘staple’ Gumby’s Pizza
Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night. On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”
Digital Collegian
Where do Penn State students go grocery shopping in downtown State College?
Whether it be purchasing textbooks at the Student Book Store or loading up on comics from the Comic Swap, downtown State College is lined with a variety of shops and services. However, groceries remain the top priority for students, considering around 60% of University Park students live off campus. With...
Digital Collegian
Graham Spanier to host book signing for his memoir 'In the Lions' Den' on University Park's campus
Graham Spanier, author of "In the Lions' Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgement," is to hold a presentation and book signing event on Jan. 25, according to his website. The event will take place in the Barnes and Noble in the HUB-Robeson Center from 4:30-7 p.m.,...
Digital Collegian
Where in State College to bring your family when they come to visit | Blog
We’ve all been there — we get a text from one or more parents driving up to see us, saying they can’t wait to see what “a day in the life” is like at Penn State. But a “day in the life” isn’t exactly glamorous. What if you want to show your family something better?
Digital Collegian
Penn State graduate Josh Portney announces candidacy for State College Borough Council
Josh Portney, a member of the State College Borough Planning commission, announced his candidacy for a 4-year term on the State College Borough Council, according to a release. Portney graduated from Penn State with majors in political science and broadcast journalism with plans to attend Penn State Law, the release...
Digital Collegian
Ranking the best bagels in State College for National Bagel Day | Blog
National Bagel Day was Sunday, and I was on the hunt to find the best bagel locations throughout State College. I was looking for excellent customer service, the softness but also firmness of the bagel, the variety of flavors offered and, of course, the flavor. I had to spend multiple...
Digital Collegian
SATIRE | Why the South Garner Street Starbucks’ move to Pugh Centre is the best thing to happen to State College
Last year, my roommates and I decided our downtown apartment at The Legacy wasn’t expensive or fancy enough for us as college students, so we decided to move into the Pugh Centre. Living in the Pugh Centre has been amazing. For a few hundred dollars more a month than...
Digital Collegian
Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian serves up fresh Japanese cuisine in downtown State College | Blog
My inability to use chopsticks didn’t hinder my experience at Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian. The new Japanese restaurant opened its doors in downtown State College near the end of October. The menu offers a variety of appetizers — with dishes like pork gyoza, shrimp tempura and edamame.
