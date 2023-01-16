Officials with Mower County have announced that Sheriff Steve Sandvik has been cleared by his medical provider to return to work. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren stated in a news release that her office was advised on November 17th, 2022 of a concern regarding the conduct of Sheriff Sandvik that had occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. Harren stated that the county retained outside counsel to follow up on the report and to also provide legal advice to the County. An investigation that was conducted by Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney P.A. is now complete, and Harren indicated in the report that the investigative findings do not substantiate allegations of misconduct.

