Austin Packers girls basketball downs Faribault 45-29 Tuesday evening
The Austin Packers girls basketball team wrapped up the toughest portion of their 2022-2023 schedule Tuesday night as they traveled to Faribault to take on the Falcons for their fourth game in a five-day stretch, and it was guard Ajiem Agwa leading three Packers in double figures in scoring with 13 points in a 45-29 win.
Austin Packers girls basketball falls to Visitation 55-53 Monday
The Austin Packers girls basketball team, the No. 10 team in the state in the latest Class AAA rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News played their third game in four days Monday versus the Blazers of Visitation, a private school located in Mendota Heights and ranked No. 17 in Class AAA at the Martin Luther King Classic at St. Catherine’s University, and it was the Blazers coming out on top in a hard-fought, evenly-matched contest 55-53.
Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team downs Houston 60-44 Monday evening
The Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team, ranked No. 13 in the state in Class A in the latest rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News was looking for win number five in a row at home versus the Houston Hurricanes in a Southeast Conference matchup Monday evening, and it was the Superlarks pulling away in the second half to win 60-44.
Lyle/Pacelli guard Buay Koak goes over 2,000 points for his career; Athletics down Southland 46-29
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team was looking for win number five in a row versus Southeast Conference foe Southland in Lyle Tuesday evening, and senior guard Buay Koak, a fifth-year starter for the Athletics who entered the season as the program’s all-time leading scorer tallied 15 points to push him past 2,000 for his career as the Athletics downed the Rebels 46-29.
Funeral announcements for 1/18/23
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Joann Heimer, age 93 of Adams at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, and visitation will be held at the Adams Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th, and will continue on Friday morning at the church, for one hour prior to the mass.
Two people injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 32-year old Elizabeth Jolene Adams of Osage, Iowa was westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice-covered road, entered the ditch and rolled near milepost 166 in Hayward Township.
Albert Lea man taken into custody after search of an Austin restaurant Friday turns up cocaine and suspected fentanyl charged in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was taken into custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl has been charged in Mower County District Court. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release...
