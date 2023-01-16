The Austin Packers girls basketball team, the No. 10 team in the state in the latest Class AAA rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News played their third game in four days Monday versus the Blazers of Visitation, a private school located in Mendota Heights and ranked No. 17 in Class AAA at the Martin Luther King Classic at St. Catherine’s University, and it was the Blazers coming out on top in a hard-fought, evenly-matched contest 55-53.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO