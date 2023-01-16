After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother

BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother.

33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.

The Suffolk County DA’s Office says Pena was McGuyer’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, and he was 18 years old.

Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared on Sunday October 7, 2007 near Roxton Street in Dorchester. Her mother reported her missing 10 days later, according to officials. McGuyer left behind a 10-year-old son.

In the years that followed, family and friends searched for McGuyer, saying it was uncommon for her not to stay in touch.

Her disappearance was initially classified as a missing person’s case until Monday, when Boston Police referred to her case as a homicide. Her body has not been located.

Pena was flown to Logan Airport where he was placed in the custody of District B-3 officers. It was discovered during the booking process that Pena was also wanted on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for allegedly trafficking cocaine.

“Felicia McGuyer’s family and friends have lived with her tragic absence for many years,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “While Mr. Pena’s arrest and arraignment can never erase their grief, it can at least provide the knowledge that someone will be held accountable for her death,”

Pena will appear in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday for arraignment.

