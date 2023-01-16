Warriors And Wizards Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are facing off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Devon Dotson and Isaiah Todd.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: "Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Monday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Kispert, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford on Monday."

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA regular season that the Warriors and Wizards have faced off (they played two preseason games against each other in Japan).

The Warriors are 21-22 in 43 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but have struggled on the road (4-17 in 21 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco).

As for the Wizards, they enter the day as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-25 record in 43 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and at home, the Wizards have been solid with an 11-9 record in the 20 games they have hosted in Washington, D.C.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, while the Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs.