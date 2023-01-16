ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Lemon Bay's Collins, Charlotte's Powell take honors

By Staff report
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsVqZ_0kGY3FIa00

MAYA COLLINS

Lemon Bay basketball, sophomore

The Mantas’ jack-of-all-trades had another outstanding week during a pair of victories.

In a 63-48 win against visiting DeSoto County on Jan. 10, Collins scored 16 points and dished 10 assists. The assists were a season high for her.

In a 55-20 rout of Clewiston on Friday, she scored a season-high 25 points while grabbing a season-high 12 rebounds as Lemon Bay improved to 12-7.

Collins is now averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, ranking in the team’s top-three in each category. She has reached double figures in 15-of-19 games this season, and has cracked 20 points three times.

DEACON POWELL

Charlotte soccer, sophomore

Late last week, Charlotte coach Greg Winkler texted the Daily Sun a simple message regarding Powell:

“This kid is just a sophomore and he is rewriting our record book!”

This past week, Powell poured in a whopping seven goals over three games -- all Tarpon victories -- to boost his season total to 27. He is setting a new school record each time he finds the net.

The week began with a 5-1 win against rival Port Charlotte, when Powell delivered two goals. The following evening, Powell led the Tarpons to a 7-0 rout of Lehigh, recording a hat trick in the process.

Finally, in an 8-0 mercy-shortened outing against Imagine, Powell caught net two more times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL

With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

SWAT helps with Port Charlotte drug bust

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Narcotics Unit arrested two men allegedly running a drug operation out of a home. Several people submitted tips to CCSO, dating back to Feb. 2022, about the sale of narcotics and heavy foot traffic going to 2352 Ednor Street in Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale

Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'

Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy