ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Lemon Bay's Collins, Charlotte's Powell take honors

MAYA COLLINS

Lemon Bay basketball, sophomore

The Mantas’ jack-of-all-trades had another outstanding week during a pair of victories.

In a 63-48 win against visiting DeSoto County on Jan. 10, Collins scored 16 points and dished 10 assists. The assists were a season high for her.

In a 55-20 rout of Clewiston on Friday, she scored a season-high 25 points while grabbing a season-high 12 rebounds as Lemon Bay improved to 12-7.

Collins is now averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, ranking in the team’s top-three in each category. She has reached double figures in 15-of-19 games this season, and has cracked 20 points three times.

DEACON POWELL

Charlotte soccer, sophomore

Late last week, Charlotte coach Greg Winkler texted the Daily Sun a simple message regarding Powell:

“This kid is just a sophomore and he is rewriting our record book!”

This past week, Powell poured in a whopping seven goals over three games -- all Tarpon victories -- to boost his season total to 27. He is setting a new school record each time he finds the net.

The week began with a 5-1 win against rival Port Charlotte, when Powell delivered two goals. The following evening, Powell led the Tarpons to a 7-0 rout of Lehigh, recording a hat trick in the process.

Finally, in an 8-0 mercy-shortened outing against Imagine, Powell caught net two more times.