Riley Weber helps lead Pontiac past sixth-ranked St. Joe-Ogden

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 3 days ago
Riley Weber had great shooting week as he averaged 28 points per game in Pontiac's two home victories last week. Weber opened the week with a big game against Morris and then capped the week with a hot shooting against state-ranked St. Joseph-Ogden.

Pontiac 75, St. Joseph-Ogden 61

Class 2A sixth-ranked St. Joseph-Ogden has been led by Illinois State recruit Ty Pence, but it was Riley Weber who led the game in scoring as Pontiac prevailed 75-61 Friday, Jan. 13, to improve to 2-0 in Illini Prairie Conference play and 13-5 overall.

Weber connected for 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter as PTHS put the game away.

The Tribe held the early advantage with a 17-12 edge after one quarter. Henry Brummel and Logan Barnett were the catalysts as they combined for 14 points. Kerr Bauman scored half of Pontiac's 18 points in the second period as the margin grew to 35-25 by halftime.

Weber got rolling in the third frame with nine points as the Indians tallied 18 for a 53-41 advantage. PTHS made 9 of 11 free throws in the last stanza to complement Weber's effort.

Weber had 27 points and Bauman added 17 to lead the Tribe. Brummel scored 14 points, Barnett and Seth Branscum each scored 6 points and Michael Kuska tossed in 5.

Pence led St. Joseph-Ogden (13-3) with 26 points.

WEBER HIT FOR 29 points as the Indians tossed aside Morris 66-50 in a nonconference tilt on Jan. 10. His eight points in the second quarter helped push the Indians to a 32-29 halftime edge after trailing 15-13 after one period.

Kuska was steady as he finished with 13 points. Brummel and Barnett each scored 7 points and Bauman tossed in 6. Branscum and Drew Wayman each had 2 points.

PTHS began its four-game home stand Jan. 7 against Joliet (Catholic), winning 74-48.

Prairie Central 65, Rantoul 49

RANTOUL — Prairie Central rebounded from its first loss of the season earlier in the week with a 65-49 win over host Rantoul in an Illini Prairie Conference tilt on Jan. 13. The Class 2A second-ranked Hawks fell to Morton earlier in the week.

With starters Drew Haberkorn and Levi Goad still on the shelf, the Hawks were still able to get going early with a 17-point effort in the opening lap. This was good for a five-point lead, which was then lost as the Eagles rallied to forge a 29-29 halftime tie.

The halftime talk must have been inspiring as Prairie Central put up 25 points in the third period in taking a 54-40 lead into the fourth frame. Dylan Bazzell had 11 points in the PC third.

Tyler Curl hit for 18 points and Bazzell tossed in 17 for the Hawks (16-1). Camden Palmore added 14 points, Gage Steidinger tossed in 8 and Drew Fehr checked in with 6 markers. Avery Elder added 2 points.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL dropped a 46-38 decision to Morton on Jan.10. The loss to the 3A Potters was the first of the season for the Hawks.

Poor shooting doomed Prairie Central, who played its first game without Haberkorn and Goad.

Morton led 14-10 after the opening period and pushed its lead to 27-16 by halftime. The Hawks were unable to chip much off the deficit in the second half.

Palmore led the Hawks with 14 points and Bazzell added 13. Curl tossed in 5 markers while Steidinger checked in with 3 points. Caleb Decker had 2 points and Fehr scored 1.

Dwight 49, Herscher 33

DWIGHT — It appeared Dwight's cagers tired by the end of their nonconference basketball game with Herscher Saturday, but the Trojans had a big enough advantage to prevail 49-33. For DTHS, it was its second game in as many nights.

The Trojans were up 46-27 entering the fourth frame but managed just three points in the last stanza. Still, Herscher managed just six in posing no threat. Dwight led 15-8 after one period and 33-17 at the break.

Wyatt Thompson scored all but three of his 24 points in the middle two periods to lead the Dwight scoring. Connor Telford added 11 points while Luke Gallet and Dawson Carr each chipped in 4 points. Tristan Chambers, Jack Duffy and Joey Starks tallied 2 points apiece.

DWIGHT TOPPED Woodland 51-40 Friday night in a Tri-County Conference contest at DTHS.

The Trojans got off slowly, falling behind by an 11-4 count the first quarter. Dwight got rolling in the second by outscoring the Warriors 19-7 to take a 23-18 lead into the halftime break. DTHS outscored Woodland by five in the third for a 40-30 lead at the start of the last quarter.

Thompson scored 24 of his game-high 28 points in the middle two periods to pace Dwight. Carr hit for 12 points, including seven in the fourth period to help put the game away. Telford scored 4 points, Duffy added 3 and Gallet and Starks each had 2 points.

