Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Hash Kitchen Building Momentum With Newest Arizona Opening
The brunch spot is booming with four new locations opening in 2023 and seven in development for 2024
Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain
10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles
PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure
PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop makes Arizona debut in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A popular northern California-based sandwich chain served up its first meals in Arizona on Monday with the debut of its Scottsdale restaurant. Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop opened its doors near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, the first of a handful of locations slated to open over the next 18 months, according to a press release.
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Plant store owner's desert-tropical backyard is an homage to Phoenix's past
As our region faces a long term drought, a lot of Phoenix residents are doing what they can to help out, including rethinking their yards. Xeriscaping has been a thing for a while now, but Michael Lanier is taking that concept to a whole new level. Lanier is the owner...
What Caused the Scottsdale-Rio Verde Foothills Water Shortage in Arizona?
Record low water levels in Lake Mead have put a strain on water supplies from the Colorado River across the Southwest.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways
PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
Arizona might have to stop construction on homes for more than 800,000 people if it can't find another water source
Arizona homebuyers may have to start looking elsewhere if the state can't find enough water to support development in the desert outside of Phoenix.
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale. Chauncey Social.
