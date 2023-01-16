ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Township, OH

Anderson Raptors' Chandler Starks commits to West Virginia football

By Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBnAP_0kGY2ijk00

Anderson High School football senior Chandler Starks is headed to the Big 12.

Starks, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker and tight end, has committed to West Virginia as a preferred walk-on, per Anderson head football coach Evan Dreyer.

Starks was a first-team all-Eastern Cincinnati Conference and second-team all-district selection last season, helping lead the Raptors to the Division II, Region 8 championship game.

The senior racked up 73 total tackles (30 solo, 43 assisted) and ranked fifth in the ECC with 15.5 tackles for a loss. Starks also had 2.5 sacks and had a 34-yard interception return in Anderson's regular-season victory over Turpin.

Last April, Starks transferred to Anderson after a standout athletic career at Covington Catholic. His father, Keith Starks, played under Bob Huggins at the University of Cincinnati for two seasons from 1989-1991.

Starks is currently leading Anderson on the hardwood, where he is currently leading the ECC in rebounds (11.2 per game) and assists (6.3). He also ranks fifth in the blocks (1.3) and steals (1.8) while averaging 11.3 points per game. The Raptors are 10-2 so far on the year, sitting in second in the ECC behind first-place Kings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers

The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
DAYTON, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller baseball ends practice by replicating Hubbard Hustle

CINCINNATI — The Moeller High School baseball team, the alma mater of Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Sam Hubbard, ended practice by replicating Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown rush against Baltimore. The team tweeted out a tweet Monday morning of players lining up at the 2-yard-line before sprinting to the other side...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Lakota Local Schools superintendent resigns

The Lakota Local School District will soon be looking for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Matt Miller has announced his resignation, effective later this month, citing a "new and very unique opportunity," in an email to parents. The Journal News reports that opportunity is "Coordinator of Innovative Education" with the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

City of Cincinnati files another lawsuit against property owner

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati has filed another lawsuit against a property owner, claiming they breached a settlement agreement regarding a 2021 lawsuit among other claims and violations. The lawsuit, filed against VineBrook Homes, also includes claims of public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy