Another challenge for Kentucky charter schools

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Happy happy Tuesday!

Tonight’s Jefferson County Public Schools board meeting has lots on the agenda, including the first glimpse into how the new student assignment plan will change enrollment throughout the district.

Check back tonight for more information on that! First, here’s a recap of the past week.

Kentucky charter school supporters face another challenge

JCPS, alongside another Kentucky district and a nonprofit, filed a lawsuit challenging a bill passed in the spring that outlined how the state would fund charter schools and named JCPS as one of two districts tasked with opening one.

For a few reasons, the lawsuit states the bill is unconstitutional. Among the chief concerns is that a portion of tax revenue reserved for school districts would be diverted into the charters, based on their enrollment.

As of right now, Kentucky is one of only six states without charter schools. Read more about the suit here.

JCPS students set to perform with the Louisville Orchestra

One JCPS teacher founded a nonprofit in 2019 and has used it to offer students exciting opportunities, the latest being a partnership that will let middle and high school students perform a hip hop song on stage with the Louisville Orchestra.

Hip Hop N2 Learning secured a $500,000 grant this year, which will help the nonprofit achieve a slew of goals.

Read more about their accomplishments and what they want to do in the coming months here.

Juvenile Detention Center changes

Male and female juveniles are now being housed in separate detention centers, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

Beshear first mentioned his plans for these changes last month, after there were several riots at the centers – including a November incident at the Adair Regional Juvenile Detention Center where a girl housed in the female wing was sexually assaulted by male inmates.

More changes are expected, with legislators discussing the reopening of Louisville's detention center.

Want to learn more about that closure? Click here.

That's all for now.

Yours truly,

Krista (who you can reach at kjohnson3@gannett.com)

