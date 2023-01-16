Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Mayor’s Ball rescheduled; a helping hand; business expands; Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. The 2023 Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, themed “I Love Norwalk,” is rescheduled to Friday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, according to a news release. “The money raised for the...
newcanaanite.com
‘We’re Excited To Be Here’: Best Pizza Shop Opens on Main Street
John Parlatore and his young family were among the first wave of New Yorkers to make the move out of the city when COVID hit in March of 2020. “My sister lived up here for about four years and we’d come up and visit her all the time,” Parlatore said on a recent evening at Best Pizza Shop at 62 Main St. “We liked the area but never thought we’d move from the city. Our daughter was going to school and we had restaurants there. When the city said on Saturday by Monday we were closing, we just saw it as a preview of things to come of mismanagement and we were right.”
Martha Stewart & Friends Chow Down On Hot Dogs At Waterbury Restaurant
Sometimes it pays to open a few minutes early when you look up and see the person you opened the door for is none other than Martha Stewart. That's what happened at Frankie's Family Restaurant in Waterbury on Saturday, Jan. 14. Known for its foot-long hot dogs with dozens of...
Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire
NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said. Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Norwalk photos: MLK Day
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos at the Community Martin Luther King Day Breakfast, Monday at Calvary Baptist Church Community Hall in South Norwalk.
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo
The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
Eyewitness News
Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia offers pizza making class
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News headed to Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia to learn how to make some of the most historic pizza, not only in Connecticut, but the entire country. The classes began during COVID, but now after the pandemic, pizza making is best done in...
'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes
A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
housebeautiful.com
This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm
When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
CT Eatery Closes After 23 Years, With Owners Hoping To Reopen At New Location
A popular Irish gastropub in Connecticut is set to close in the coming days after 23 years in business.The Half Door in Hartford will close on Monday, Jan. 23, Locals 8 Hospitality Group announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is with extreme sadness we announce our closing after 23…
Norwalk photos: Ukrainian Christmas at the Norwalk Public Library
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris submitted these photos of the Ukrainian Christmas Celebration presented Jan. 8 by The Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers in the library’s Main Branch on Belden Avenue. Tales such as The Spider and the Christmas Tree were told and School of...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
westportlocal.com
The Eagles have Landed on Riverside Avenue
A pair of bald eagles have been enjoying the views from Riverside Avenue for the past several weeks as they have apparently joined the influx of new residents to move to the community. The two eagles often remain in the trees directly opposite Saugatuck Elementary School as they search for their next meal from the Saugatuck River below as passersby pull over to enjoy the nation’s bird. The species, which was considered endangered until 2007, is federally protected and on the rise across North America as their numbers continue to soar from its lowest count of just 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 pairs in 2021, according to the Department of the Interior. Eagles are becoming increasingly common along Westport’s waterways, with several pairs spotted along the Nash’s Pond, Old Mill Beach, and throughout the Saugatuck corridor. WestportLocal.com photo.
Somers HS alum featured on 'Jeopardy!'
Her episode was shot in November, but she was only now allowed to tell people about it.
Planning and Zoning Commission delays approval for Norwalk High School plans
NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission is asking the Board of Education and city staff to gather more information about how other schools have handled solar and other “energy-optimization” projects before they officially vote to approve the plans for the new Norwalk High School. “My...
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
Mimi Burgess, 1935-2023
NORWALK, Conn. — Longtime South Norwalk mover and shaker Mary Elizabeth “Mimi” Burgess died Jan. 5 at age 87. Born on May 4, 1935, the native Norwalker was the only child of the late Betty and William Ryan. Married to fellow Democratic District B influencer Bobby Burgess...
Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
