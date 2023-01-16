Read full article on original website
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
Pittsfield police seek help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in Ski Area incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying two suspects.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
Person arrested after domestic incident, police chase
Troy police are investigating after a U-Haul crashed on the Northway after a traffic stop.
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
WRGB
Two arrested, each facing 91 counts of burglary in storage unit break-ins
PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a break in at a Duanesburg storage unit facility. According to investigators, back on November 1st, at around 2:00 PM, Troopers responded after reports of a break in at Superior Storage in Duanesburg. Investigators...
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
WNYT
Police in East Greenbush solve decades old Violet Filkins murder case
A cold case murder in Rensselaer County going back 28 years has now been solved. Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins was found bludgeoned to death inside the living room of her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994. For 28 years, her murder went unsolved, but NewsChannel 13 has learned...
theberkshireedge.com
Egremont resident dead in fire
Egremont — Resident Brian Levy-Sadhana was killed in a fire on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to a press release issued by Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, the Egremont Fire Department responded to a call made by a passerby about a chicken coop fire at 7:40 a.m. on Mount Washington Road.
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
Court again delays homicide trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed by one month after it had previously been scheduled to begin Jan. 23. The homicide trial is now scheduled to begin Feb. 21 at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield,...
One person injured in Union Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting on Union Street in Springfield.
Angry Rider Pulls Gun On Uber Driver At Colonie Hotel, Police Say
A dispute between an Uber driver and a passenger ended with the customer pulling a gun on the driver at a hotel in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Tru by Hilton in Colonie, located on Albany-Shaker Road, according to Colonie Police.
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
Driver arrested after drugs, gun found in vehicle on I-91 in Hatfield during traffic stop for expired registration
A Vermont man was arrested by State Police on I-91 in Hatfield last week following a traffic stop.
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
Paintings stolen from gallery at Pittsfield bar
Pittsfield police are investigating after two paintings were stolen from a gallery at a bar.
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
