Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
Egremont resident dead in fire

Egremont — Resident Brian Levy-Sadhana was killed in a fire on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to a press release issued by Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, the Egremont Fire Department responded to a call made by a passerby about a chicken coop fire at 7:40 a.m. on Mount Washington Road.
East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
