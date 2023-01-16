Read full article on original website
Man taken into custody after another was shot in Hodgdon on Wednesday
HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - A Houlton man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon. Aroostook County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Benn Hill Road around 2 p-m after receiving a report of shots being fired. Deputies determined two men got into a verbal fight that...
One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgdon, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
Aroostook County Closings and Delays – Tuesday, January 17th
RSU 39 (Caribou area schools) - Two-hour delay Tuesday. No morning Pre K Classes. MSAD 1 (Presque Isle area schools) - Two-hour delay, no morning Pre-K or Kindergarten. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. Easton School Department - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) –...
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -A suspicious device in New Sweden triggered a police response. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they received a report of a suspicious device found in an abandoned residence in New Sweden. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation. The device was found to be inert and is still under investigation.
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
Snow Shower Chances for Southern Aroostook Tomorrow, with Better Weather Expected for the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine to start this morning, cloud cover made its way back into the region during the afternoon, resulting in a gloomy end to the day today. A low-pressure system sitting off to our west this evening is expected to transfer its energy to a developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine, resulting in snow shower chances for the southern and central parts of the county. Northern parts of the county remain stuck under the clouds, before the low-pressure system exits the region Friday night. This will allow high pressure to build in going into the weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds expected both Saturday and Sunday.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Former Bangor Resident Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, A former resident of Bangor, Shelby Loring, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records reveal that between January 2018 and December 2021, Loring, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.
A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Before Clouds Increase Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the northeastern section of the county during the morning hours. Those did continue into the afternoon creating a few inches of accumulation on the roadways. This morning clouds have decreased and that will set ourselves up for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.
New and youth riders take part in Snowmobile/ATV safety class in Caribou
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - This week is International Snowmobile Safety week, and what better way to kick off the week than learning about snowmobile and ATV safety in the County. New and youth riders took part in an all day snowmobile and ATV safety class this past weekend at Caribou...
More Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow, with Cooler Temperatures Returning to End the Work Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had an okay day stepping outside as cloud cover lingered for much of the day. A weak area of high pressure has tried to take control of our weather but hasn’t had much luck in doing so. The low-pressure system that brought us messy weather yesterday will still be close enough overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow to provide enough instability for scattered snow showers through the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow.
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Lots of fun and excitement Wednesday at Gentile Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle as the Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event was held. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. Smiles all around as the Aroostook County Special...
All-Aroostook Music Festival helps expand variety of music to students
ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - The annual All-Aroostook Music Festival was held this past Saturday in Ashland. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there for the concert and has the story. The All-Aroostook Music Festival is one the popular events in Aroostook County. The festival is a program where lots...
Medical Monday: Thyroid Awareness Month
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - January is Thyroid Awareness Month. Dr. Brian Adrian, Primary Care Physician at the Northern Light Fort Fairfield Health Center explains the symptoms to be aware of that might indicate hypo or hyperthyroidism. Dr. Adrian says, “For low thyroid, it’s fatigue, hair and skin changes, uh...
