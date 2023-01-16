Read full article on original website
Hash Kitchen Building Momentum With Newest Arizona Opening
The brunch spot is booming with four new locations opening in 2023 and seven in development for 2024
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale. I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain
10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend with Chinese Food, Craft Beer, and Cars at These Metro Phoenix Events
This weekend, metro Phoenix's events are filled with cars, culture, and craft beer. Here are three ways to fill your weekend with food and drinks in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Grand Opening. Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22. 690 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe. 480-256-1623. Tempe's...
azbigmedia.com
Taylor Street closes $22.9M in total with 3 deals
Taylor Street Advisors, a leading full-service real estate firm in Phoenix, Arizona, announced the sales of Aspen Cove located in Payson, AZ for $11,000,000; The Hepburn Apartments located in downtown Phoenix for $3,900,000; and the sale of Los Porticos on 85th located in Scottsdale, AZ for $8,000,000 for a total of $22,900,000.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
kjzz.org
Old Town Books used bookstore on Mill Avenue in Tempe closes for good
Last weekend, Tempe said goodbye to an old-school bookstore on its most iconic street. The Show’s Nick Sanchez was there on the store’s final chapter on Sunday. Mill Avenue has lost another longtime favorite. Old Town Books, a tiny space packed with used books, outlasted everyone from Long Wong’s to Rula Bula. Until last weekend, when the store shut for good with a closing sale.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Buck & Rider Seafood Restaurant Opens New, Larger Location in North Scottsdale
The Valley’s popular seafood restaurant Buck & Rider has opened a second location in North Scottsdale, offering diners the same high-quality dining experience in an even bigger setting. Located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, the new 10,000-square-foot restaurant...
designboom.com
frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M
Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Family-Owned Batch Cookie Shop Brings its Treats Closer to Home in Queen Creek
Batch Cookie Shop is currently laying the foundation for their second location at Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Roads and is expected to open in the early fall of 2023.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
KTAR.com
Gilbert friends hope ‘slick’ pitch sticks for deal on ‘Shark Tank’
PHOENIX – A pair of East Valley entrepreneurs will be featured in an upcoming episode of the reality TV show “Shark Tank.”. Friends Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales of Gilbert-based Slick Barrier will pitch their nontraditional pest control creation on the Jan. 27 broadcast of the business competition series.
