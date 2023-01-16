ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale. I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain

10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Taylor Street closes $22.9M in total with 3 deals

Taylor Street Advisors, a leading full-service real estate firm in Phoenix, Arizona, announced the sales of Aspen Cove located in Payson, AZ for $11,000,000; The Hepburn Apartments located in downtown Phoenix for $3,900,000; and the sale of Los Porticos on 85th located in Scottsdale, AZ for $8,000,000 for a total of $22,900,000.
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Old Town Books used bookstore on Mill Avenue in Tempe closes for good

Last weekend, Tempe said goodbye to an old-school bookstore on its most iconic street. The Show’s Nick Sanchez was there on the store’s final chapter on Sunday. Mill Avenue has lost another longtime favorite. Old Town Books, a tiny space packed with used books, outlasted everyone from Long Wong’s to Rula Bula. Until last weekend, when the store shut for good with a closing sale.
TEMPE, AZ
prescottenews.com

The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ

Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
PRESCOTT, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Buck & Rider Seafood Restaurant Opens New, Larger Location in North Scottsdale

The Valley’s popular seafood restaurant Buck & Rider has opened a second location in North Scottsdale, offering diners the same high-quality dining experience in an even bigger setting. Located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, the new 10,000-square-foot restaurant...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
designboom.com

frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M

Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gilbert friends hope ‘slick’ pitch sticks for deal on ‘Shark Tank’

PHOENIX – A pair of East Valley entrepreneurs will be featured in an upcoming episode of the reality TV show “Shark Tank.”. Friends Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales of Gilbert-based Slick Barrier will pitch their nontraditional pest control creation on the Jan. 27 broadcast of the business competition series.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy