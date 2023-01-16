Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Two sentenced in separate shooting incidents in Texas County
Two persons received sentences this week related to separate shooting incidents in June in the Roby area. According to court records, Jason A. Brazell, 44, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault charge and four years on an unlawful use of weapons charge. Both are to run concurrently, but a suspended execution of sentence was granted for five years. Three counts were dismissed.
kjluradio.com
Missing Rolla woman found dead in Phelps County
Various law enforcement agencies confirm a missing Rolla woman has been found dead. Jessica Allen, 37, had been missing since Tuesday, January 10. She’d last been seen with a male friend. Her family had reported that when they tried calling Allen, her phone would go directly to voicemail and when they tried calling her friend, he wouldn’t answer his phone.
howellcountynews.com
Son beats father to death
A West Plains man faces second degree murder charges after allegedly beating his father to death. Following a 911 call and subsequent investigation, Christopher Greenough, 33, is believed to have assaulted his father with his "hands, feet, or an unknown weapon," causing his death. A first responder with Pottersville Fire...
houstonherald.com
Cabool selected as electrical vehicle charging site
A firm was awarded a grant to place an electrical vehicle charging station at Cabool. Universal EV LLC received the funds. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently awarded approximately $2.6 million in funding for construction of electric vehicle charging stations. These projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust.
houstonherald.com
Man making threats ends without injuries, officers say
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded Jan. 7 regarding a report of burglary and theft at a Highway 137 property at Raymondville. The officer made contact with a 61-year-old man there who said a building he owns on...
KTLO
West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting
Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
houstonherald.com
Organization awarded tax credits for new Houston library
Efforts to construct a new branch of the Texas County Library in Houston received a big boost last week with a $350,000 award of state tax credits. The Missouri Department of Economic Development presented Texas County Library Foundation Inc. the funds under the Neighborhood Assistance Program. It is a not-for-profit corporation that has led other library construction projects in the county,
KTTS
Not Guilty Verdict In Truck Stop Shooting Death
(KTTS News) — A man charged in a fatal shooting at a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Damian Henry, 22, was arrested after the April shooting death of 34-year-old James Vineyard. It happened at the 14-Junction Truck Stop on Highway 63. KY3 says police believe...
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Carole Chipps
Services for Mrs. Carole Chipps, 79, of Raymondville, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Crossroads Community Church, Raymondville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Send an online condolence. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
How Devil’s Elbow Became a Forgotten Missouri Bridge on Route 66
It used to be known as being the only bridge on Route 66 that featured a curve. Now, this Missouri bridge known as Devil's Curve has been left behind by time although life continues to cross it to this day. The story of Devil's Elbow goes back more than 200...
933kwto.com
Woman from Wright County Arrested After Crashing into Horse-Drawn Carriage
Two people are injured, and one is facing charges are a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County. Investigators say 43-year-old Grovespring native Chasity Brooke rear-ended the carriage on Highway 5 south of Grovespring Sunday afternoon. Troopers with the Highway Patrol were called to the scene, where Brooke and...
KYTV
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her abuser
SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - A Sparta woman’s death raises questions about cyberbullying. “She was a light in everybody’s life,” said Darrell Gunter. Bright and beautiful, 27-year-old Trista Gunter was hiding a dark secret. “She was in mental decline, and she felt completely hopeless,” he said. He...
houstonherald.com
Highway 106 accident injures one
A Shannon County accident Friday night on Highway 106 injured a Winona man, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said Cody L. Wilkes, 44, was operated an eastbound 2005 Ford Windstar van that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Wilkes, who was not wearing a...
lakeexpo.com
Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire In Camden County
MONTREAL, Mo. — A mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday evening, and firefighters say no one was home. On Friday, Jan. 13, at 9:18 p.m., the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to a fire on Titan Drive in Montreal. When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home already engulfed in flames and the center roof section of the home had collapsed.
houstonherald.com
Houston Senior Center to host chili lunch on Saturday
The Houston Senior Center will host a chili lunch Saturday at its Grand Avenue location. It runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until supplies last. The cost is $5 per person. On the menu is hot chili, crackers or Fritos, toppers and water or coffee.
Comments / 0