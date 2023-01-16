Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
'Nick De Candia: A Retrospective' at Lichtenstein Center for the Arts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Nick De Candia: A Retrospective" will be on view at The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts from Jan. 11-28. The photographer passed away last year just shy of his 90th birthday. De Candia had a photography exhibit scheduled for this year at the Lichtenstein. In light...
Berkshire County Historical Society Virtual Lecture
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) is presenting John Dickson's virtual lecture "Why Here? The Rise of Berkshire County Industry" on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The virtual lecture will take place at 5:30 pm. To receive the zoom link, contact BCHS at melville@berkshirehistory.org or call 413-442-1793. According...
1Berkshire Accepting Applications for New "Insert Here" Vacant Window Art Installation Pilot
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire, thanks to a one-time grant award, announced the launch of applications for a new pilot program to support the installation of printed vinyl artwork in vacant downtown buildings in Berkshire communities. This program aims to provide up to three municipalities/organizations with sub-award grants of up...
Pittsfield Senior Center Supportive Day Program Offers Opportunities
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Council on Aging is hoping to spark interest in the Senior Center’s supportive day program with billboards that better advertise its benefits. The program, also referred to as "The Happy Club," has been a life-saver to many families giving seniors a chance to enhance their social, physical, and cognitive skills while also providing caregivers respite care at a cost-effective price.
Letter: Greylock Glen Camping Proposal Aligns with Town's Needs
For many years, we've maintained our community with little economic growth. It has not been for lack of effort. And now, smart people from many different backgrounds have uncovered what we all knew — Adams is special! The founders of the Project 13 1/2 Grove Gallery and Real Eyes Gallery know it, as does Yina Moore, who has breathed new life into the Adams Theater, a revitalization effort started by our Topia Arts friends.
Weekend Outlook: Jan. 19-22
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including live music, hikes, and more. Start your weekend early this week with mixes by Pup Daddy at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge from 8 until 11 p.m. The event will feature vinyl samples of artist’s and group’s earlier recordings...
$1K Reward Offered for Stolen Pittsfield Paintings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of two paintings that were stolen from a gallery within Methuselah Bar and Lounge earlier this month. The oil paintings by Pittsfield-based artist Edward Pelkey were taken from the Tartell Gallery in the...
Literacy Network of South Berkshire's Promotes Director of Tutoring
LEE, Mass. — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) announced the promotion of Miguel Silva to Director of Tutoring. Silva, who joined LitNet in 2021, formerly served as LitNet's Learner Liaison. In his new role, under the direction of Executive Director Leigh Doherty, Silva will oversee the enrollment of all new tutors and will serve as support for LitNet's existing 140+ volunteer tutors. He will retain his responsibilities as also being the point of contact for LitNet's 160+/- active learners, the majority of whom are immigrants seeking English language instruction.
Auction of Williamstown's Orchards Hotel Postponed to February
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The real estate auction of a closed Main Street hotel again was postponed late Tuesday, fewer than 24 hours before the scheduled sale. The 49-room Orchards Hotel has been closed since March 2020 and did not reopen for business after the economy restarted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark Art Concerts at the Conforti Series
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A new concert series at the Clark Art Institute, Concerts at the Conforti, kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 28 with an afternoon performance of new classical music at 3 pm followed by an evening show of electronic music at 7 pm. Both events are presented in...
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
Infectious Disease Specialist Joins Berkshire Internists of BMC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Yagya Tiwari, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Infectious Disease specialist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Berkshire Internists of BMC. Dr. Tiwari is accepting new patients in need...
Gastroenterologist Joins BHS Provider Practice
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Mark J. Sterling, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Gastroenterologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC. Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients in need...
Fenn Street Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in Spring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After several years of anticipation, the First United Methodist Church's homeless shelter is set to open in the spring. Director of Community Development Justine Dodds last Wednesday reported that demolition has been completed and construction is underway. From the road, not much can be seen as the changes are occurring inside.
Incoming Storm to Bring Snow And Ice to the Berkshires
The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Berkshire County beginning Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11 am to Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 pm. Accuweather predicts that snow should begin around 5 pm on Thursday, and it will continue throughout the day Saturday. Snow is predicted to continue through the weekend into Monday, Jan. 23.
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's Lenox Brokerage Welcomes New Agent
LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015.
Egremont Man Died From Self-Immolation
EGREMONT, Mass. — Officials have determined that an Egremont man died from intentionally setting himself on fire, according to a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. Brian Levy-Sadhana was found severely burned at the scene of a chicken coop fire on Wednesday morning. He later succumbed to...
Pittsfield Cable Panel Maps Out Work Before Spectrum Talks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — At its second meeting, the reconstituted Cable Advisory Committee looked ahead to its hiring of outside counsel and ascertainment process for negotiating a new contract with Spectrum. An attorney is being considered to guide the process with a price tag ranging from $7,000 to $14,000 and...
Woodlands Partnership Needs Leadership Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Woodlands Partnership of Northwest Massachusetts is looking for new leadership from its member municipalities to fill officer positions, including chair and vice chair. The board discussed leadership succession at its executive committee meeting last week. Current Chair Henry Art has said he would like to...
Williamstown Rural Lands to Purchase Oblong Road Parcel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation has finalized a purchase and sales agreement for a 10-acre parcel on Oblong Road. "We put some money down [Tuesday], and we will put a bigger deposit down on Friday," WRLF President Greg Islan said on Wednesday afternoon. "Basically, it's a done deal. Both sides have signed the purchase and sales agreement."
