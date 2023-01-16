Read full article on original website
kusi.com
County cleanup crews rush to repair beaches between storms
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back-to-back storms wreaked havoc on San Diego beaches in the first weeks of 2023. On Jan. 18, county cleanup crews rushed to clear some of the damage before another storm could hit. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Pacific Beach where the cleanup crews were...
Winter storm brings high rainfall totals across San Diego County
January 2023 brought heavy rain to San Diego, with some areas seeing over 10 inches from one storm system.
KPBS
Storm batters South Bay, flooding streets and forcing horse evacuations
The storm that came through San Diego on Monday through Tuesday morning left a big mess throughout the county. In the South Bay, some parts of the Tijuana River Valley remained flooded on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area received 2 to 3 inches of rain...
Heavy rain makes Santee park look wetter than usual
Mast Park in Santee is looking nothing like what locals are used to after all the recent rain.
Parking structures submerged in water, flooded roads after series of storms moved through San Diego
As San Diego slowly starts to dry out from the recent storms, the City of San Diego is left to clean it all up.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
kusi.com
City responds to epidemic of potholes following significant rainstorms
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego city officials said today additional work crews will be dispatched to address a citywide spike in potholes that followed the recent rainfall in the region. According to the city, “dozens of additional teams” will be assigned this week to make pothole repairs across...
Rain runoff & sewage spills close down San Diego bay, beaches
The closure include Sweetwater Regional Park's Morrison Pond, South Ponto State Beach and San Diego Bay "including all water north and west of Chollas Creek, up to Shelter Island."
kusi.com
Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
NBC San Diego
First Storm Hits San Diego Bringing Heavy Rain and Wind
Cloudy skies welcomed San Diegans Saturday morning ahead of the Pacific Storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. "By noon, the system will break through into San Diego and the system will start to produce widespread rain," NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. A series of Pacific...
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
kusi.com
San Diego River flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. San Diego’s homeless population is at an all-time high, and...
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
onscene.tv
Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
