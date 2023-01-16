ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

County cleanup crews rush to repair beaches between storms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back-to-back storms wreaked havoc on San Diego beaches in the first weeks of 2023. On Jan. 18, county cleanup crews rushed to clear some of the damage before another storm could hit. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Pacific Beach where the cleanup crews were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

City responds to epidemic of potholes following significant rainstorms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego city officials said today additional work crews will be dispatched to address a citywide spike in potholes that followed the recent rainfall in the region. According to the city, “dozens of additional teams” will be assigned this week to make pothole repairs across...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

First Storm Hits San Diego Bringing Heavy Rain and Wind

Cloudy skies welcomed San Diegans Saturday morning ahead of the Pacific Storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. "By noon, the system will break through into San Diego and the system will start to produce widespread rain," NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. A series of Pacific...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego River flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. San Diego’s homeless population is at an all-time high, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Lifeguards Rescue Woman From Flooded Road | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-16-23 7:32 am LOCATION: Hollister Rd JNO Monument Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The female driver of the SUV was trying to make it to where her horses are stabled and thought she could make it through the flood waters. Her SUV was stopped halfway in approx 4 feet of water. Lifeguards went into to rescue her. She told us that the water was up her to seats inside. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Splash Pads to Close During the Off-Season

Beginning in February, San Marcos will implement an off-season closure of the City’s five splash pads to support water conservation. The splash pad closures at the Buelow, Lakeview, Mulberry, San Elijo and Sunset parks will start on Feb. 1 and conclude on Mar. 15. Looking ahead, the off-season closure...
SAN MARCOS, CA

