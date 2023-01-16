Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Man accused of dismembering girlfriend charged; victim was from Porterville
Murder charges were filed last week against the Fresno man who allegedly killed his girlfriend then dismembered her body. Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, is alleged to have stabbed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp of Porterville multiple times, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office stated. The DA’s office stated Wright killed Sharp...
Porterville Recorder
Departed felon accused of having 'ghost gun' arrested
Porterville Police reported it has arrested another suspect accused of illegally having a P80 “ghost gun” firearm. Samuel Sanchez, 31 of Porterville, was arrested. Early Sunday morning at about 3:20, a Porterville Police Patrol Officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted, resulting with the vehicle stopping in the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue.
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Mother, infant among 6 killed execution-style were trying to escape
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - A young mother in Tulare County, California was fleeing for her life with her infant son in her arms when they were murdered in a "cartel-style" execution, following the killings of four other family members. Investigators statewide are looking into the possibility that the six shooting deaths are either gang or cartel-related.
Porterville Recorder
City working on strategy to deal with homeless issue
The City of Porterville held a strategic planning session with civic leaders last Thursday to address homelessness. Among those who participated in the meeting were Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, Porterville City Councilman Ray Beltran and Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair Dennis Townsend. Representatives from non-profit agencies and faith based groups also participated in the meeting.
Porterville Recorder
Highway 190 lane closure set for Success Lake area
As part of the project to expand the spillway at the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake, there will be one lane closures on Highway 190 in that area beginning on Monday. In addition the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers reported the project is expected to be completed sooner than previously expected as it reported the spillway expansion is expected to be completed this fall.
Porterville Recorder
City sets priorities for state, federal funding
Tuesday night's Porterville City Council meeting set the city's interests for the upcoming legislative session in stone, and the interests chosen by the council are reminiscent of interests the city has held in past legislative sessions. After being in contact with staff from the offices of State Senator Melissa Hurtado...
Porterville Recorder
Monache girls basketball keeps rolling, beats Redwood
The Monache girls basketball team has been on an incredible roll this season and after a win against the Redwood Rangers on Tuesday at MHS it's now sitting pretty at 3-0 in the East Yosemite League and 19-2 in overall. The Marauders took the lead early in the first half and went onto beat the Rangers 64-33.
Porterville Recorder
PC men win thriller in overtime
The Porterville College men's basketball team had a solid game against the Columbia Claim Jumpers on Wednesday at PC. The back and forth game was a nail biter that didn't let up until the final buzzer in overtime. The Pirates eventually took the game 62-55. The Pirates had a fierce...
