Read full article on original website
Related
WBTM
Danville Police Department Offering Active Shooter Training
The Danville Police Department has announced that they are offering training for an active shooter event. The department is offering ALERRT(Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), the training was developed by Texas State University. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) course, which was designed and built on the Avoid,...
Danville Police seeing success from Project B.R.A.V.E. when dealing with Domestic Violence calls
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports an initiative has improved the way they answer one of the most dangerous calls to service. According to the Danville Police Department, those calls are domestic violence calls. The DPD implemented Project B.R.A.V.E. in May 2022, B.R.A.V.E. stands for “Bringing Resources After ViolencE.” Project B.R.A.V.E. […]
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WBTM
Danville Police Department: Violent Crime Down 20% in 2022
The Danville Police Department says violent crime was down 20% in 2022 compared to 2021. The department also reports that gang related incident reports were down 16.1%. The average number of violent crimes in Danville is down over the last four years from the previous four. From 2015 to 2018 Danville averaged over 265 violent crimes a year. Since 2019 that average is down to 127 violent crimes per year. Police Chief Scott Booth detailed what has helped the department combat violent crime during last night’s city council meeting.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WBTM
Danville Police Having Success Reducing Domestic Violence Incidents
In light of the recent murder/suicide on Glen Oak Drive on Dec. 31, 2022, the Danville Police Department is highlighting Project B.R.A.V.E. and the work to reduce domestic violence incidents in the city. After implementing Project B.R.A.V.E. (Bringing Resources After ViolencE) in May 2022, the Danville Police Department has experienced...
wfxrtv.com
E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
WSET
TIST Academy, a new after school and mentorship program opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new mentoring and after-school program for kids in the Hill City. It's called TIST Academy and it is for kids ages 6-12. The creators Jarrod and Raven Thomas said they wanted a place for kids to have a safe environment to do their homework and have fun after school.
wfxrtv.com
Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Campbell County teens found safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) UPDATE: Caiden Brown and Keira Millner have been found safe, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing. Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15, and Keira Millner, 14. Keira was...
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
WSET
Franklin Co. creates new online job board to highlight openings in the county
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Office of Economic Development has a new plan to help the community in its job searches. The office has created a new online job board. The job board crawls the web to gather and display all job openings in Franklin County,...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
WDBJ7.com
Pediatric Dentists Headed to Carilion
“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle Blogger Scaggs Writes Book.
WSET
Lynchburg Daily Bread gifted $108,000 to add new van, create full-time driver position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Daily Bread has received a generous gift from an area partner to expand its services and further feed the hungry. Aetna Better Health of Virginia has donated $108,000 towards adding a new Daily Bread van, creating a new full-time driver position, and purchasing healthy foods and vegetables.
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
WDBJ7.com
More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
thenewsprogress.com
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
WDBJ7.com
Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently approved a $1.5 million grant for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. The 3,500-acre megasite is located minutes outside of the city of Danville. The grant will help condense the time it takes to complete paperwork for permits that could...
Comments / 0