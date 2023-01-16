ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WBTM

Danville Police Department Offering Active Shooter Training

The Danville Police Department has announced that they are offering training for an active shooter event. The department is offering ALERRT(Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), the training was developed by Texas State University. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) course, which was designed and built on the Avoid,...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police seeing success from Project B.R.A.V.E. when dealing with Domestic Violence calls

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports an initiative has improved the way they answer one of the most dangerous calls to service. According to the Danville Police Department, those calls are domestic violence calls. The DPD implemented Project B.R.A.V.E. in May 2022, B.R.A.V.E. stands for “Bringing Resources After ViolencE.” Project B.R.A.V.E. […]
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Department: Violent Crime Down 20% in 2022

The Danville Police Department says violent crime was down 20% in 2022 compared to 2021. The department also reports that gang related incident reports were down 16.1%. The average number of violent crimes in Danville is down over the last four years from the previous four. From 2015 to 2018 Danville averaged over 265 violent crimes a year. Since 2019 that average is down to 127 violent crimes per year. Police Chief Scott Booth detailed what has helped the department combat violent crime during last night’s city council meeting.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Having Success Reducing Domestic Violence Incidents

In light of the recent murder/suicide on Glen Oak Drive on Dec. 31, 2022, the Danville Police Department is highlighting Project B.R.A.V.E. and the work to reduce domestic violence incidents in the city. After implementing Project B.R.A.V.E. (Bringing Resources After ViolencE) in May 2022, the Danville Police Department has experienced...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Campbell County teens found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) UPDATE: Caiden Brown and Keira Millner have been found safe, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers reported missing. Deputies are looking for Caiden Brown, 15, and Keira Millner, 14. Keira was...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition

UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Lynchburg apartment shooting

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Lynchburg that left four people hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. LPD said they were called to the Timbers Apartments off of Old Forest Road Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, they said a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
ROANOKE, VA
thenewsprogress.com

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

