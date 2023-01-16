Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and many community leaders and residents are gathering to honor the civil rights leader. Multiple counties in Central Florida are hosting events, including parades, festivals and days of service, to celebrate King's legacy. Find a list of the upcoming events below:. Orange County.
click orlando
People in Orlando reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s only visit to City Beautiful
ORLANDO, Fla. – The year was 1964 when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., made his first and only stop in Orlando. In March of that year, he spoke to a crowd of at least 2,000 people at Tinker Field about the importance of voting, nonviolence and equality for everyone.
click orlando
New Theatre UCF show celebrates children of military families
ORLANDO, Fla. – Theatre students at the University of Central Florida are looking to shine a spotlight on a group of people whose story doesn’t get told very often. Rehearsals, set and costume design are underway for Theatre UCF’s performance of “Home of the Brave.”. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Up-and-coming musician teams with blues icons to release debut album in Daytona Beach
EDGEWATER, Fla. – WildRoots Records blues rocker Dyer Davis is set to release his debut album “Dog Bites Back” on Feb. 17. The soulful sound of Davis on the album is paired with the iconic works of Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright, Billy Dean, Stephen Dees, Patricia Ann Dees, Billy Chapin, and Dyers’ trio David Weatherspoon and Jacob Barone. Special guests include The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, trumpeter Doug Woolverton, and baritone sax player Mark Earley.
click orlando
Universal: Grad Bash 2023 event dates announced
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced the dates for its 2023 Grad Bash and Gradventure. The events will take place this spring at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. [TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit...
click orlando
Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
click orlando
Orange County courthouse reopens after power outage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County courthouse reopened Thursday after a power outage. The building was closed to employees and the public until 12 p.m. [TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
Gov. DeSantis speaks in Volusia County about goals for special session
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Daytona Beach Shores. DeSantis spoke about his transportation goals for tolls, $100 million for beach erosion that was damaged in the recent hurricanes and tax relief. Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis will have the full...
Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigns
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Citing medical reasons, Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigned from her post Tuesday, effective immediately. Atwood was elected to a four-year term in August. A temporary replacement will be appointed by the council until a special election for the seat can be held.
click orlando
🍺 ‘Beer is the science you drink:’ Orlando event promotes STEM programs
ORLANDO, Fla. – Science on Tap is back for another round. While it’s an event for beer lovers, you’ll also get some learning in while supporting community-based programs promoting STEM powered by the Orlando Science Center. “Brewing is a fine line between art and science,” said Alexander...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
click orlando
Man shot, critically injured in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured late Wednesday in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the man was found after 10 p.m. on Lake Margaret Drive near Semoran Boulevard, nearly a mile away from where a shooting was reported. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Flagler County, Army Corps dune restoration project gets delayed again
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A major project to fix part of Flagler Beach’s dunes is being pushed back yet again. The Army Corps of Engineers was slated to start nourishing parts of the dunes this summer that have been demolished in recent hurricanes but now it won’t start anytime soon.
click orlando
Orlando man arrested nearly 2 years after fatal hit-and-run, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Wednesday in connection with striking and killed a pedestrian back in 2021, an affidavit shows. Joe Patrick Mputu, 30, is accused of being behind the wheel of the yellow Chevrolet Camaro that hit a pedestrian on East Colonial Drive near Goldenrod Road on March 19, 2021, around 1:16 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Seminole teen has fingers amputated after firework explodes in his hand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A celebration to start the new year ended with one teen in the hospital, missing pieces of his right hand. Zackary Ghowiba of Tavares was with a group of friends in Lake Mary on New Year’s Eve. He said someone brought fireworks to light at midnight.
wmfe.org
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply
About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
