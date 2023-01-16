ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Central Florida events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and many community leaders and residents are gathering to honor the civil rights leader. Multiple counties in Central Florida are hosting events, including parades, festivals and days of service, to celebrate King's legacy. Find a list of the upcoming events below:. Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Theatre UCF show celebrates children of military families

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theatre students at the University of Central Florida are looking to shine a spotlight on a group of people whose story doesn’t get told very often. Rehearsals, set and costume design are underway for Theatre UCF’s performance of “Home of the Brave.”. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Up-and-coming musician teams with blues icons to release debut album in Daytona Beach

EDGEWATER, Fla. – WildRoots Records blues rocker Dyer Davis is set to release his debut album “Dog Bites Back” on Feb. 17. The soulful sound of Davis on the album is paired with the iconic works of Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright, Billy Dean, Stephen Dees, Patricia Ann Dees, Billy Chapin, and Dyers’ trio David Weatherspoon and Jacob Barone. Special guests include The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, trumpeter Doug Woolverton, and baritone sax player Mark Earley.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Universal: Grad Bash 2023 event dates announced

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced the dates for its 2023 Grad Bash and Gradventure. The events will take place this spring at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. [TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County courthouse reopens after power outage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County courthouse reopened Thursday after a power outage. The building was closed to employees and the public until 12 p.m. [TRENDING: Why are some street lights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
waste360.com

Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL

PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man shot, critically injured in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured late Wednesday in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the man was found after 10 p.m. on Lake Margaret Drive near Semoran Boulevard, nearly a mile away from where a shooting was reported. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando man arrested nearly 2 years after fatal hit-and-run, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Wednesday in connection with striking and killed a pedestrian back in 2021, an affidavit shows. Joe Patrick Mputu, 30, is accused of being behind the wheel of the yellow Chevrolet Camaro that hit a pedestrian on East Colonial Drive near Goldenrod Road on March 19, 2021, around 1:16 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply

About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
FLORIDA STATE

