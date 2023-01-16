ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

Comments / 2

Jay Cass
3d ago

We have them. It’s hilarious when the kids try to hide their vape drugs in the ceiling tiles. They trip an alarm and are caught on camera when then leave the bathroom. Great technology!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
GARFIELD, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sagle parents keeping an eye out for safety

SANDPOINT – Student safety continues to take precedence in Lake Pend Oreille School District, with a Parent Watch program presenting to the district board at the annual meeting last week. Over the past year, the district has created several new initiatives regarding student safety including the district Safety Task...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Naming process begins for downtown Spokane stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will begin its naming process for the downtown stadium during Wednesday's board meeting. The new structure designed for high school sporting events, entertainment, and United Soccer League games is set to open later this year. “Lots of conversations, input, and excitement have led...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho College has three new leadership team members

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the North Idaho College board of trustees meets tonight, Interim President Greg South will likely introduce two of three new NIC employees he has brought on to join his leadership team, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. This...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho College trustees to meet on Wednesday

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Edminster Student Union Building, in the Lake Coeur d’Alene Room on the main campus, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will be the first meeting since...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Mayor Woodward vouches for North-South Spokane Corridor Project

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Tuesday night's legislative session for the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward testified in favor of the North-South Spokane Corridor project. Woodward argued that delaying the project any further would be detrimental to Spokane's economy. Woodward made note that the project was...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hope House to remain open through end of 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a wave of uncertainty going into 2023, the Hope House Women's Shelter has received enough funding to remain open through Dec. 31, 2023. The news comes after the Hope House shelter announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of January, meaning the loss of 100 shelter beds in the middle of winter.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

How Spokane Public Schools addresses student mental health concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools Director of Behavioral Health Services, Dave Crump, said social media is changing how we define our world. “When I was growing up, a friend was somebody I knew and hung out with and we did things together," Crump explained. "Well, a friend now, that's really one of the markers of acceptance, how many friends or followers you have?”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy