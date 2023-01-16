ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Orlando man arrested nearly 2 years after fatal hit-and-run, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Wednesday in connection with striking and killed a pedestrian back in 2021, an affidavit shows. Joe Patrick Mputu, 30, is accused of being behind the wheel of the yellow Chevrolet Camaro that hit a pedestrian on East Colonial Drive near Goldenrod Road on March 19, 2021, around 1:16 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
Fla. teen accused of setting up robbery that resulted in boyfriend’s stabbing death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman stands accused of setting up a robbery at her ex’s home, which resulted in the stabbing death of her 21-year-old boyfriend. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Daytona Beach Police officers responded to 201 Shady Place to a report of a person shot, police said. Upon further investigation, police learned the deceased victim, Devyn Strickland, "had attempted to rob a male inside."
Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say

Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
Man shot, critically injured in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured late Wednesday in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the man was found after 10 p.m. on Lake Margaret Drive near Semoran Boulevard, nearly a mile away from where a shooting was reported. [TRENDING: Become a...
Man who gave police a fake name insists he has multiple names

10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Larceny. A man suspected to be affiliated with a Houston-based criminal gang forced open an ATM machine with a crowbar at the entrance of a local supermarket, stealing $821 in cash. According to a police report, the man...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
