Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Man who attacked Sanford bar employee shot, killed by victim's partner, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A man who tried to carjack an employee of a Sanford bar early Thursday was shot and killed by the employee's partner, according to police. Officers of the Sanford Police Department responded to George's Tavern on South French Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.
click orlando
Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A woman was hit by a vehicle while attempting to help someone being assaulted. Flagler Beach police said at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim approached the suspects near Wickline Park because she saw someone being physically attacked. [TRENDING: Record number of...
click orlando
Orlando man arrested nearly 2 years after fatal hit-and-run, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Wednesday in connection with striking and killed a pedestrian back in 2021, an affidavit shows. Joe Patrick Mputu, 30, is accused of being behind the wheel of the yellow Chevrolet Camaro that hit a pedestrian on East Colonial Drive near Goldenrod Road on March 19, 2021, around 1:16 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
Fla. teen accused of setting up robbery that resulted in boyfriend’s stabbing death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman stands accused of setting up a robbery at her ex’s home, which resulted in the stabbing death of her 21-year-old boyfriend. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Daytona Beach Police officers responded to 201 Shady Place to a report of a person shot, police said. Upon further investigation, police learned the deceased victim, Devyn Strickland, "had attempted to rob a male inside."
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
fox35orlando.com
Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say
Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot at intersection near Orlando elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orlando. Orlando police tell FOX 35 it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Gatlin Avenue. That's just a few blocks from Lake George Elementary School. Police say they're trying...
click orlando
Man shot, critically injured in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured late Wednesday in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the man was found after 10 p.m. on Lake Margaret Drive near Semoran Boulevard, nearly a mile away from where a shooting was reported. [TRENDING: Become a...
Titusville man arrested for Sunday night hit-and-run crash, victim in critical condition
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night in Titusville. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. Police said witnesses stated that an adult male was crossing Knox McRae...
fox35orlando.com
Deadly Sanford shooting involving 2 vehicles: Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
WESH
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
Click10.com
Video reveals clues about Florida father’s murder at hands of 2 robbers, detectives say
While searching for two men, Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives recently released a surveillance video showing the last moments before a 39-year-old father was killed late last month in Orlando. Etson Faustin, a Haitian father of three boys and Orlando business owner, was killed on Dec. 30, during an...
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
click orlando
Hearing continued for Orlando woman accused of killing boyfriend in zipped suitcase
ORLANDO, Fla. – A status hearing for an Orlando woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek and leaving him to die as he called out her name was continued Tuesday because her attorney recently contracted COVID. Sarah Boone, who faces a second-degree...
Deputies release name of woman found dead on Royal Street, no suspects info released
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was found dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man who gave police a fake name insists he has multiple names
10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Larceny. A man suspected to be affiliated with a Houston-based criminal gang forced open an ATM machine with a crowbar at the entrance of a local supermarket, stealing $821 in cash. According to a police report, the man...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
click orlando
Deputies locate vehicle possibly involved in fatal shooting at Seminole County intersection
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman and injured five others has been located, according to Seminole County deputies. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
Comments / 0