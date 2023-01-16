Greg McElroy is looking ahead to the 2023 Big Ten season, and sees an expanded contender list for the Big Ten Championship, beyond Michigan and Ohio State. The ESPN analyst sees Penn State as a challenge to Michigan and Ohio State, and is aware of the backlash that statement might bring. But he said he’s called the Nittany Lions’ games, and has seen the progress by the defense under Manny Diaz. He also understands the Michigan game was bad.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO