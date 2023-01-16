Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback
Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday. The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season. "Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start ...
Ohio State active on recruiting trail, offer Alabama quarterback commit and more
It looks like the Ohio State staff is hard at work on the recruiting trail once again after the dead period ended on Monday. Not only are the Buckeyes being active with offers, but coaches are visiting schools across the country, making inroads with prospects and their current high school coaches.
Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision
When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What’s being said nationally about Jim Harbaugh remaining at Michigan
The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors have been put to bed. The 59-year-old announced Monday that he will remain at Michigan as head coach, and although no new extension has been signed, talks are reportedly ongoing. The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles and two straight College...
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return
Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
Deion Sanders’ assistant coach goes full drill sergeant in first team meeting of year
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shocked the college football recently when he announced he was headed to Colorado. It was believed that there were other programs in position to be turned around and make some noise in the college football landscape. Clearly, Sanders enjoys a challenge. He is...
Look: Deion Sanders' First 5 Games At Colorado Are Brutal
Here's two facts to whet your college football appetite this Tuesday afternoon. Fact No. 1: A Deion Sanders-coached team hasn't lost a regular season game since September of 2021. Fact No. 2: Colorado will face three top-15 teams over the course of their first five games next season. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy adds 3rd team as a contender for Big Ten championship in 2023
Greg McElroy is looking ahead to the 2023 Big Ten season, and sees an expanded contender list for the Big Ten Championship, beyond Michigan and Ohio State. The ESPN analyst sees Penn State as a challenge to Michigan and Ohio State, and is aware of the backlash that statement might bring. But he said he’s called the Nittany Lions’ games, and has seen the progress by the defense under Manny Diaz. He also understands the Michigan game was bad.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State beats out Michigan, other top programs for 4-star linebacker
Penn State won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Anthony Speca in the class of 2024. Speca had offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, amongst others. He took unofficial visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina before last season. He’s also made multiple trips to Penn State.
College Football Analyst Names Country's No. 1 Available Transfer
Most highly regarded players who entered the college football transfer portal have committed to a new school before the winter window closes Wednesday. However, several players have yet to choose a new destination. Some are capable of making a notable impact at a different school. Brad Crawford of ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
saturdaytradition.com
Camron Johnson, former Pac-12 and SEC WR, announces Big Ten commitment
Camron Johnson, a former Arizona State and Vanderbilt wide receiver, has announced a commitment to play in the Big Ten. Johnson is headed to Northwestern. Johnson began his college career at Vanderbilt, where he played 4 years. He spent the 2022 season at Arizona State, where he caught 10 passes for 84 yards.
BM5: Armstrongs' first step: Ohio State? | Portal offensive lineman addition
Ohio State's bookend offensive tackles are off to the NFL. We are confident Paris Johnson, Jr., and Dawand Jones have stunningly bright futures. What about their replacements? What about the unit they're leaving on the whole? Ohio State has added a transfer portal offensive lineman and offered key high school prospects in the last week. We dive deep.
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern reportedly targeting rising FCS assistant for DL coach vacancy
Northwestern is showing the school is not scared of targeting assistant coaches out of the FCS ranks. Now, Pat Fitzgerald’s program is reportedly zeroing in on a rising star at the FCS level for the defensive line coach position with the Wildcats. According to John Brice with Football Scoop,...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Lunardi includes 5 B1G teams on the bubble in latest bracketology update
Joe Lunardi has provided another update to his bracketology outlook for the NCAA Tournament. While the B1G currently has a solid showing in Lunardi’s projections, the conference does have a number of teams sitting on the bubble. As of Jan. 17, Lunardi has the B1G as a 10-bid league...
Comments / 2