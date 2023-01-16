ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback

Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday. The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season. "Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision

When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return

Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy adds 3rd team as a contender for Big Ten championship in 2023

Greg McElroy is looking ahead to the 2023 Big Ten season, and sees an expanded contender list for the Big Ten Championship, beyond Michigan and Ohio State. The ESPN analyst sees Penn State as a challenge to Michigan and Ohio State, and is aware of the backlash that statement might bring. But he said he’s called the Nittany Lions’ games, and has seen the progress by the defense under Manny Diaz. He also understands the Michigan game was bad.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State beats out Michigan, other top programs for 4-star linebacker

Penn State won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Anthony Speca in the class of 2024. Speca had offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, amongst others. He took unofficial visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina before last season. He’s also made multiple trips to Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement

Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Camron Johnson, former Pac-12 and SEC WR, announces Big Ten commitment

Camron Johnson, a former Arizona State and Vanderbilt wide receiver, has announced a commitment to play in the Big Ten. Johnson is headed to Northwestern. Johnson began his college career at Vanderbilt, where he played 4 years. He spent the 2022 season at Arizona State, where he caught 10 passes for 84 yards.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter

Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
LINCOLN, NE

