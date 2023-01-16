ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

ideastream.org

Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’

Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea school board tweaks time when agendas will go public

BEREA, Ohio -- To allow the Berea Board of Education and administrative staff more time to review and finalize meeting agendas before posting them publicly, Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler proposed -- and the board accepted -- a two-day extension going forward. Wheeler explained the change at the...
BEREA, OH
case.edu

Safe Zone Friend: Faculty and Staff

The LGBT Center will offer a Safe Zone Friend session for faculty and staff members Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center gaming room (204). Safe Zone Friend is an LGBTQ+ allyship training. It will cover essential LGBTQ+ vocabulary, discuss the nuances of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
