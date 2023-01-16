Read full article on original website
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
ideastream.org
Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’
Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
Mount Union students take part in MLK Day of service: Medina County College Corner
ALLIANCE, Ohio -- More than 300 students, faculty, staff and community members volunteered their time at area non-profit organizations as part of the University of Mount Union’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Monday (Jan. 16). James Handwerk and Cassie Hooper, both from Medina, volunteered to...
Two Historic Black Churches in Cleveland Receive Preservation Grants From National Organization
Another one in Akron is among the 35 recipients
Two high school students envision cures for blood cancers: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School students Fiona Parker and Alex Bottomley have been accepted as a candidate team in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2023 Northeast Ohio Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. The Student Visionaries of the Year program is the newest LLS campaign, in...
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Several historic Black churches in Northeast Ohio get restoration grant
Thirty-five historic Black churches across the country are sharing $4 million in grant money. The goal is to make investments in the buildings and to help the people who fill them.
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to hire nonprofit to run Cleveland-owned Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
Berea school board tweaks time when agendas will go public
BEREA, Ohio -- To allow the Berea Board of Education and administrative staff more time to review and finalize meeting agendas before posting them publicly, Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler proposed -- and the board accepted -- a two-day extension going forward. Wheeler explained the change at the...
A new year, time to jettison some of those words that simply annoy
Before we get too far into the new year, I would like to make some suggestions for newscasters, news commentators, newspapers, politicians, and for all who use certain phrases that are popular today. The phases that I refer to are both ridiculous and annoying. I’m not an English teacher, but...
case.edu
Safe Zone Friend: Faculty and Staff
The LGBT Center will offer a Safe Zone Friend session for faculty and staff members Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center gaming room (204). Safe Zone Friend is an LGBTQ+ allyship training. It will cover essential LGBTQ+ vocabulary, discuss the nuances of...
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Cleveland’s ‘Soul Superman’ Art Blakey didn’t hesitate to join The Day Nites
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Art Blakey has worked with many, many musicians across his 81 years. But the lead singer of the relatively new band The Day Nites, performing Saturday night at the Beachland Ballroom, counts this group he’s working with among some of his favorites for very practical reasons.
20 Northeast Ohio Catholic parishes set to welcome Ukrainian refugee families
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Russia’s war on Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, the United Nations says that more than 12 million Ukrainian families have fled their homes seeking refuge across the globe. Twenty of those families will soon call Cleveland home, as part of an outreach program spearheaded by the Catholic Charities - Diocese of Cleveland.
Will the fourth time be the charm for Parma City Schools’ new high school plan?
PARMA, Ohio -- In November, Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills residents -- for the third time over the last three years -- voted down a Parma City School District new-money levy for strategic consolidation. Despite the loss, Superintendent Charles Smialek said the district saw a ray of hope in...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
Mentor Brewing Co. set to mark 2 years, enjoys being truly local brewery in NE Ohio (photos)
MENTOR, Ohio – Mentor Brewing Co. is so focused on its local surroundings, customers, beers and other beverages, that owner Brian Seelinger hasn’t had time to contemplate a big party next month. That’s when the brewery turns 2. “Two years,” he said, “went by very quickly.”...
