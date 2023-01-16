Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings.

The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59.

Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when entering the area, to obey all traffic signs, detours, and roadblocks, and most importantly to stay away from flooded roads.

Officials also warn the storm continues through the Merced area and residents should stay out of creek waters, flood basins, Bear Creek banks, and the bike path.

The evacuation center remains open at the Merced County Fairgrounds at 900 Martin Luther Kings Jr. Drive.

