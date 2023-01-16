ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

By Marcela Chavez
MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings.

The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4r3A_0kGY0Qry00

Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when entering the area, to obey all traffic signs, detours, and roadblocks, and most importantly to stay away from flooded roads.

Officials also warn the storm continues through the Merced area and residents should stay out of creek waters, flood basins, Bear Creek banks, and the bike path.

The evacuation center remains open at the Merced County Fairgrounds at 900 Martin Luther Kings Jr. Drive.

YourCentralValley.com

State Route 140 portion closed due to rockslide

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – State Route 140 near Briceburg has been closed due to a rockslide, Caltrans officials announced on Tuesday. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have temporarily closed this portion of Hwy 140 in Mariposa due to a large rockslide that made the road ‘impassable’ on […]
MARIPOSA, CA
ABC10

Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Aircraft Emergency Investigation Closes Mitchell Bridge

MODESTO – An investigation into an aircraft emergency closed the northbound lanes of the Mitchell Road Bridge Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:00pm emergency crews were dispatched to the fields east of the Mitchell Road Bridge north of the Tuolumne River for a report of a plane crash. Arriving rescuers...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles

VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
MERCED, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Updates Storm Damage Relief

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County, along with the City of Angels Camp, have updated their joint storm damage information, which includes implementing a color-coded system to determine a structure’s safety. “With favorable weather last night and today, water levels have receded in many areas. The levels will...
YourCentralValley.com

All Merced County evacuation warnings have been lifted

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with Merced County announced Tuesday that all evacuation warnings related to flooding have been lifted for the county. Despite the announcement, officials urge the community to be cautious because there are still various road closures and due to the ground saturation caused by the heavy rain, dense fog will […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man injured after driving into tree in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after his vehicle veered off the roadway into a tree according to Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., police responded to a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Blackstone and Herndon. Police say a witness told them that the dark compact car collided […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area

Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
TWAIN HARTE, CA
KMPH.com

Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Modesto man killed in two-vehicle accident

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says a Modesto man died Tuesday night. He was a passenger in a Honda SUV that collided with another vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign. According to CHP, it happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bacon Road and...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed, hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Golden State and Ashlan in Fresno has been identified as 44-year-old Roberto Esparza according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. According to police, on Wednesday, January 11th, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Golden State Boulevard and Swift Avenue to […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Power Outages Occurring Around Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Power outages are becoming prevalent across the Mother Lode this morning. There are four notable outages that have occurred over the last few hours. In the Pinecrest area, there 491 PG&E customers without electricity, 471 near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 99 in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas, and 580 spread between Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Glencoe.
PINECREST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Community of Planada continues to recover after flooding

PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada continued its recovery Tuesday a week after residents were ordered to evacuate due to flooding. It’s a continued effort as residents clear out debris from homes and apartments, all as residents continued to line up for any supplies they could get their hands on. People in the […]
PLANADA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County

A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.

January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
