Bay City, MI

WNEM

Independence Bridge open for traffic in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City is back open for traffic. The city said the bridge was experiencing mechanical issues about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. At about 3 p.m., the city said the bridge was opened again for traffic.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Bay City water rate increases

BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

House of Esther faces trouble as city posts property for sale

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The House of Esther non-profit is facing a new challenge. The city of Flint has put the St. Agnes Church property, where they're located, up for sale at the price of $545 thousand. Records show the city has owned the land since 2019 and has full...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom line

SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Large power outage reported in Midland

UPDATE: As of 9:15 p.m., electric service had been restored to all but about 300 customers. The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately known. MIDLAND, MI-- Consumers energy is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers in the City of Midland, Larkin Township, Mills Township and more are without power.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
abc12.com

New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Downtown Development Authority is meeting with the new owners of a large tract of land along I-75. It's the beginning of a professional relationship that could bring new jobsto the area. The new Tech Village would fill the space between...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Local restaurant and bakery closing this month

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

CMU receives federal dollars to help with Saginaw area business growth

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University received $570,000 in federal dollars to help spark new business in the area. The money was obtained by mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee. The money will go toward community project funding for the Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC). CMURC assists new and small...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Bay City adds new payment fee for certain transactions

BAY CITY, MI - Those doing business with the city might end up paying a new extra charge, depending on what type of transaction they make. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Bay City Commission approved an ordinance amendment that allows for a $.95 fee for transactions using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 16

SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Health officials urge Flint residents to continue filtering water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint no longer is receiving donated shipments of bottled water, but health officials say that doesn't mean the Flint water crisis is over. Blue Triton Brands, which owns the Ice Mountain bottled water brand, cut off the company's weekly donation of 100,000 bottles of water on Dec. 31. The donation had been serving about 3,000 residents per week since 2018.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Troopers Catch "Super Speeders" In Saginaw, Genesee Counties

While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We’ll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).
FLINT, MI

