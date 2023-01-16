Read full article on original website
Related
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Man City 4-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Riyad Mahrez inspires comeback
Man City 4-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Riyad Mahrez inspires comeback.
Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: How much money will the game generate?
PSG are taking part in a friendly in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening and they stand to earn a handsome sum from the game.
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir wins landmark maternity pay ruling
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir wins a landmark ruling against Lyon over unpaid wages during her pregnancy.
Erik ten Hag reveals why Luke Shaw played at centre-back against Man City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the decision to play Luke Shaw at centre-back against rivals Manchester City.
The story behind that noise on BBC One before Wolves vs Liverpool
Details of what happened in the BBC studio ahead of the FA Cup third round replay between Wolves and Liverpool.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Pep Guardiola gives damning assessment of Man City title hopes
Pep Guardiola gives damning assessment of Man City title hopes.
FPL Gameweek 21: Best Arsenal players
The best Arsenal players to draft into your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams for Gameweek 21. Powered by Fantasy Football Hub.
Liverpool's next five games following FA Cup fourth tie confirmation
Here's what Liverpool's upcoming schedule looks like after they progressed into the FA Cup fourth round.
Villarreal vs Real Madrid - Copa del Rey: Team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Copa del Rey last 16 clash between Villarreal and Real Madrid.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month - December
Sunderland forward Amad Diallo has won the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month award for December.
FC Dallas sign homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal to new contract
FC Dallas have tied down homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal to a new long-term contract. The 23-year-old's new deal runs for four years through the 2026 MLS season with Dallas holding an option to extend again through 2027. Pomykal is Dallas' longest-serving current player having turned pro with the club in...
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims Real Madrid are at the end of an era
Carlo Ancelotti on changing of the guard at Real Madrid.
Ceuta vs Barcelona - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Everything you need to know about the Copa del Rey last 16 tie between Ceuta and Barcelona.
Deloitte Football Money League reveals 20 highest earning clubs
Deloitte Football Money League 2021/22 - comparing revenues from Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd, Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal & more.
West Ham agree deal to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa
West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, 90min understands
Facundo Torres: Things to know
Arsenal have been linked with Facundo Torres in recent weeks, but who is exactly is the Uruguayan winger?
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0