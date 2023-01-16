Vote Now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-14)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 23. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jonathan Paylor, Cummings, Indoor Track

A junior, Taylor won the 55-meter hurdles and anchored his team’s winning 4x200 relay in the Eastern Alamance Polar Bear Meet No. 2.

Trista Charles, Oak Grove, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-11 sophomore scored 23 points as the Grizzlies scored an impressive 72-46 win over rival Ledford. That included going 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Charles also scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 66-57 loss to North Davidson.

Brecken Snotherly, Eastern Randolph, Girls Basketball

She just keeps piling up big numbers. Snotherly, a 5-foot-10 guard who has signed with East Tennessee State, dominated with 39 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals as the Wildcats routed Providence Grove 75-26. In a game earlier in the week, Snotherly had 28 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in a 71-55 win over Trinity.

Lettie Michael, North Davidson, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-10 senior surpassed 1,000 career points as the Black Knights won twice during the week. Michael leads her team with 16.7 points per game.

Darius Lewis, Washington County, Boys Basketball

Lewis scored 24 points in the Panthers’ 95-53 thumping of Tarboro. Much of that came on 3-pointers as the 5-foot-10 senior was 6-of-12 from long range. Lewis is averaging 17.4 points and shooting 55 percent, including 45 percent on 3-pointers.

Dot Mills, Pisgah, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-9 junior had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the Bears’ 68-44 victory over North Henderson. Mills averages 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 steals.

Ta’Korrie Faison, Goldsboro, Boys Basketball

Faison poured in 30 points as the Cougars beat Princeton 82-60. A 6-foot-7 senior, Faison is averaging 25.8 points and 12.6 rebounds.

John Holbrook, Hickory, Boys Basketball

A 6-foot-8, 230-pound senior, Holbrook averaged 16.7 points in three games during the week. He scored 24 points in a 79-74 win over North Lincoln while getting 13 points in wins over West Iredell and Foard.

Matthew Gray, Swain County, Indoor Track

Gray cleared 16 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault in a Maroon Devils indoor meet. That is tops in the nation so far this season.

Juke Harris, Salisbury, Boys Basketball

Harris is having a sensational season. In a 93-46 rout of rival North Rowan, the 6-foot-6 junior erupted for a career-high 43 points, including 7 dunks. He scored 12 points in the first minute and 21 by the end of the first quarter.