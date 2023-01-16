Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
New partnership brings bi-monthly blood drives to Celina
CELINA — Mercer Health and Community Blood Center are launching a new partnership in 2023 that includes a new bi-monthly blood drive at the Mercer Health Community Medical Center in Celina. The first bimonthly Community Medical Center community blood drive is Monday, Jan. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m....
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting. A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest migrates to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend. Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more. From the largest predators […]
Sidney Daily News
Charger Country Alumni and Friends Night at Edison State
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Monday, Feb. 13, home women’s and men’s basketball games versus rival University of Cincinnati–Clermont.
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County residents to eat cake
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County’s 175th Anniversary Committee invites all local residents to enjoy (birthday) cake on Feb. 14. School cafeterias, restaurants, work places, group living centers, individual families — everyone is encouraged to celebrate the 175th with cake, and then send a picture to post on the Auglaize County Historical Society Facebook page.
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
Sidney Daily News
January virtual expert series programs
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two virtual Expert Series programs in January that will provide participants with actionable tools to help protect their brain health and put legal and financial plans into place following a dementia diagnosis. The programs, being offered free to...
Sidney Daily News
OSU Alumni Club offering scholarships
SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is offering scholarships to any high school senior hoping to attend The Ohio State University in the fall. Applicants must be a Shelby County resident or attend a school in Shelby County. The club offers several scholarships ranging from $1,500 – $2,500. The $2,500 scholarship is renewable for four years.
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners tackle lengthy project list in 2022
SIDNEY — Shelby County officials entered 2022 with an ambitious list of projects. Unfortunately supply issues, a tight labor supply and inflation have affected our progress. “We are happy to have most of our projects under contract as each new bid shows the strains of inflation. A new garage proposal received no bids and other projects are being scrutinized as the projected bid amount will no longer work,” said Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.
Sidney Daily News
Reading with grandma
Cayson Shadley, 4, listens as his grandma, Joyce Shadley, both of Sidney, reads him a book in the ELC Room at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Shadley said she reads to Cayson every time she cares for him and his favorite books are ones about trucks. Cayson is the son of Todd and Megan Shadley.
Sidney Daily News
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
Sidney Daily News
Giving, receiving food feeds us physically, spiritually
As I was using a church cookbook recently, I remembered the running joke about how church people love to get together and eat. The way in which relationships are strengthened through sharing time and food with one another is priceless. The act of giving and receiving food can feed us physically and spiritually.
Delaware Gazette
Church considering adding schools
SUNBURY — Catholic schools built in Berkshire Township could be serving children in eastern Delaware County in the coming years. Saint John Neumann Church asked residents to take a survey from Jan. 6-16 to determine interest. “What do you think about the possibility of a new Catholic elementary school...
Sidney Daily News
175th anniversary gala planned
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will host a gala at the Auglaize County Courthouse on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., in celebration of this county milestone. The event will include dancing, food tasting —with offerings provided by Auglaize County restaurants — a...
WJAC TV
Parents sue Ohio school district over LGBTQ inclusion efforts and alleged 'indoctrination'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/TND) — A Republican group representing some parents is suing Hilliard City Schools in federal court in the latest clash between the district and parents. Attorney Joshua Brown, counsel for the Ohio Republican Council of Clubs, said in the lawsuit that he is representing parents who believe...
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
Comments / 0