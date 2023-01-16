Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
rentonreporter.com
Samuel Joseph Ruffalo | Obituary
Sam was born on April 22, 1932 in Dodgeville, Michigan to Joseph and Genevieve Ruffalo. He and his family, including three older siblings, eventually relocated to Renton by train in 1944. He attended Orillia Grade School and went on to attend Renton Jr. High and later graduated from Renton High School in 1950. He began working at PACCAR in Renton in 1952 and retired when the plant closed in 1988. As a truck driver for PACCAR, he delivered steel and the large bolts for the base of the Space Needle. He went on to work for the Washington Ferry System for another 18 years before retiring. He owned, and sometimes bartended at his tavern (the Ron Dee Voo) in Renton. He belonged to the Renton Eagles, he was a season ticket holder for the Washington Husky football team and an avid Seahawks fan. Although we know he led a full life, we’ll still miss his fun-loving nature, his lively stories about his life experiences, and his kindness and generosity. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel, and all of his siblings (Josie, Mike, and Jeanna). He’s survived by his son Jim Thomas of Fort Worth, TX, his son Alex Stratis (Linda) of Kenmore, WA, daughter Dianne Miller (Steve) of Tucson, AZ, grandson Gregg Moses (Stacey) of Huntington Beach, CA, and his two granddaughters Sami Stratis (Renton) and Lindsay Stratis (Brier) plus several nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
nbc16.com
Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, hundreds in Washington; Amazon layoffs continue
SEATTLE, Wash. — Microsoft announced thousands of upcoming layoffs, including hundreds in the Puget Sound area, citing recession fears and less consumer demand. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a browser to vote in the KOMO Pulse Poll question) A Washington Employment Security Department...
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
rentonreporter.com
Registration open for Renton Rookies sport programs for ages 3 to 7
Basketball, baseball, soccer, track or all of the above – the Renton Rookies are back!. With spring right around the corner, the Renton Parks and Recreations department will offer several beginner sport programs that will help young kids ages 3 to 7 learn new athletic skills in a “fun and non-competitive environment.”
KING-5
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
rentonreporter.com
Letter to the Editor: We are very sad about the front page focus, direction of the Renton Reporter
This Letter to the Editor was published in the Jan. 5 edition of the Renton Reporter. Back in the day, when Denis Law was the publisher, the Renton Reporter was a wholesome, family-friendly publication throughout, with no particular religious leanings, no cultural agenda and no overtly political reporting or emphasis on special interest groups.
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue
In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this week
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.
Comcast experiences service disruption in Burien, Kent and Renton after car accident
Comcast, who owns Xfinity, is experiencing service disruptions in Burien, Kent and Renton after a car accident, according to a media release. The disruption was caused after the car accident destroyed a pole near Benson Road South and South 26th Street in Renton. According to the release, technicians are working...
3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside
SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Inspector, Seattle Division, says at least three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle just in January. Two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood. Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the...
mltnews.com
Edmonds, Lynnwood drivers among those involved in seven-vehicle collision on I-405 Tuesday
A man from Edmonds and a woman from Lynnwood were among those involved in a seven-vehicle crash that killed a 41-year-old Everett man on Interstate 405 in Bothell just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said. No one else was injured in the crash, the state patrol said.
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
Black-owned business marketplace draws community support during MLK holiday weekend
SEATTLE — The Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute hosted the Black-Owned Business Marketplace in conjunction with their Evolution of Neo Soul to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The events were put together by Dope Culture. Sarah Childs is the executive assistant for the group that’s focused...
Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Seattle area
A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region's struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets.
luxury-houses.net
Sitting on Over 5.9 Acres of Majestic Land in Maple Valley, WA, Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Seeks $3.895M
The Estate in Maple Valley boasts striking 22’ ceilings, library, home theater, gym, conference room, and an elevator to all three floors, now available for sale. This home located at 21145 212th Avenue SE, Maple Valley, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,490 square feet of living spaces. Call Logan Millard – RE/MAX Choice Executives – (Phone: (253) 220-0858) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Maple Valley.
AOL Corp
Plans to develop big resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead. Here’s what happened
Plans for a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course are dead, according to an announcement from Pierce County. In a Tuesday news release, it was announced that the county and Chambers Bay Resort LLC have “terminated the agreement to develop a resort at Chambers Bay Golf Course.” They blamed “a worsening economic environment.”
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
Tacoma, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Former Bellevue resident pleads guilty to defrauding investors, marijuana businesses
SEATTLE — A Las Vegas man who previously lived in Bellevue pleaded guilty Wednesday to securities fraud after defrauding investors and marijuana businesses of more than $30 million. Justin Costello, 42, purchased two companies that he re-named and attracted thousands of investors through false statements. Among those statements to...
