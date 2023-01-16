ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Samuel Joseph Ruffalo | Obituary

Sam was born on April 22, 1932 in Dodgeville, Michigan to Joseph and Genevieve Ruffalo. He and his family, including three older siblings, eventually relocated to Renton by train in 1944. He attended Orillia Grade School and went on to attend Renton Jr. High and later graduated from Renton High School in 1950. He began working at PACCAR in Renton in 1952 and retired when the plant closed in 1988. As a truck driver for PACCAR, he delivered steel and the large bolts for the base of the Space Needle. He went on to work for the Washington Ferry System for another 18 years before retiring. He owned, and sometimes bartended at his tavern (the Ron Dee Voo) in Renton. He belonged to the Renton Eagles, he was a season ticket holder for the Washington Husky football team and an avid Seahawks fan. Although we know he led a full life, we’ll still miss his fun-loving nature, his lively stories about his life experiences, and his kindness and generosity. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel, and all of his siblings (Josie, Mike, and Jeanna). He’s survived by his son Jim Thomas of Fort Worth, TX, his son Alex Stratis (Linda) of Kenmore, WA, daughter Dianne Miller (Steve) of Tucson, AZ, grandson Gregg Moses (Stacey) of Huntington Beach, CA, and his two granddaughters Sami Stratis (Renton) and Lindsay Stratis (Brier) plus several nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
RENTON, WA
Registration open for Renton Rookies sport programs for ages 3 to 7

Basketball, baseball, soccer, track or all of the above – the Renton Rookies are back!. With spring right around the corner, the Renton Parks and Recreations department will offer several beginner sport programs that will help young kids ages 3 to 7 learn new athletic skills in a “fun and non-competitive environment.”
RENTON, WA
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
TACOMA, WA
Letter to the Editor: We are very sad about the front page focus, direction of the Renton Reporter

This Letter to the Editor was published in the Jan. 5 edition of the Renton Reporter. Back in the day, when Denis Law was the publisher, the Renton Reporter was a wholesome, family-friendly publication throughout, with no particular religious leanings, no cultural agenda and no overtly political reporting or emphasis on special interest groups.
RENTON, WA
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
SEATTLE, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
Sitting on Over 5.9 Acres of Majestic Land in Maple Valley, WA, Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Seeks $3.895M

The Estate in Maple Valley boasts striking 22’ ceilings, library, home theater, gym, conference room, and an elevator to all three floors, now available for sale. This home located at 21145 212th Avenue SE, Maple Valley, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,490 square feet of living spaces. Call Logan Millard – RE/MAX Choice Executives – (Phone: (253) 220-0858) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Maple Valley.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
Tacoma, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Federal Way High School basketball team will have a game with Mount Tahoma High School on January 16, 2023, 19:30:00.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

