Sam was born on April 22, 1932 in Dodgeville, Michigan to Joseph and Genevieve Ruffalo. He and his family, including three older siblings, eventually relocated to Renton by train in 1944. He attended Orillia Grade School and went on to attend Renton Jr. High and later graduated from Renton High School in 1950. He began working at PACCAR in Renton in 1952 and retired when the plant closed in 1988. As a truck driver for PACCAR, he delivered steel and the large bolts for the base of the Space Needle. He went on to work for the Washington Ferry System for another 18 years before retiring. He owned, and sometimes bartended at his tavern (the Ron Dee Voo) in Renton. He belonged to the Renton Eagles, he was a season ticket holder for the Washington Husky football team and an avid Seahawks fan. Although we know he led a full life, we’ll still miss his fun-loving nature, his lively stories about his life experiences, and his kindness and generosity. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel, and all of his siblings (Josie, Mike, and Jeanna). He’s survived by his son Jim Thomas of Fort Worth, TX, his son Alex Stratis (Linda) of Kenmore, WA, daughter Dianne Miller (Steve) of Tucson, AZ, grandson Gregg Moses (Stacey) of Huntington Beach, CA, and his two granddaughters Sami Stratis (Renton) and Lindsay Stratis (Brier) plus several nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO