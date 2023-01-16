ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"

A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local organizations continue to offer help to Colony Apartment residents

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Almost 90 percent of the people who live at Columbias Colony Apartments are back in their homes , but many are still struggling. Thats why some local organizations are offering help to people who were evacuated from their units late last month after living with no heat, no water and gas leaks.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local elementary school dealing with waterline issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — At Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School, the main waterline, draped in a black tarp, has been out of service for nearly 8 months . It stopped working last summer, and the City of Columbia hasn’t been out to fix it. The school has been...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Betette earns Scholar Athlete nomination

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Zana Samuel from Irmo and Jackson Betette...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Davis out as Richland Two superintendent

Baron Davis is out as the superintendent of Richland School District Two after Davis and the Richland Two Board agreed to mutually end his contract Tuesday night. The board met for more than five hours behind closed doors Tuesday during a special called meeting to discuss Davis' contract. It was the second special meeting called this month to address the issue.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Samuel scores as Scholar Athlete

COLUMBIA (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Jackson Betette from Richland Northeast and Zana Samuel...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Lexington police searching for Ulta Beauty shoplifters

Lexington police are looking to identify two women accused of taking more than $4800 from Ulta Beauty on January 15. The incident occurred on 5336 Sunset Blvd. Officials say the women left the parking lot in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan. Lexington PD encourage anyone with...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area

Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Suspect in barricade incident denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Charleston man accused of shooting at police at a Midlands hotel has been denied bond. Jonathan Saylor, 34, appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon less than a day after officers took him into custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff at the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg woman accused of trafficking faces additional charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SLED has charged an Orangeburg woman previously accused of trafficking with Intimidation of a Witness. Alanna Ann Westbury was previously charged on January 7 with Trafficking a victim under 18 and three counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk. Officials say she and one...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Suspect accused of shooting Sumter woman during argument turns self in

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — The suspect of a Sumter shooting on Sunday that left a woman hospitalized has turned himself in to authorities Monday night. Sumter Police were looking for 19-year-old Jeffrey Green for nearly a day after he was accused of shooting 35-year-old Monique Smith after they and one other person got into an argument over a car speeding through the neighborhood.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County deputies investigating two separate shootings over the weekend

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating two possibly unrelated shootings that took place over the weekend. Officials say the first shooting happened on HWY 21 S near Ridgeway on Friday, January 13. The victim was standing was standing outside of a residence when they were shot. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy