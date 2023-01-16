Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"
A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
Local organizations continue to offer help to Colony Apartment residents
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Almost 90 percent of the people who live at Columbias Colony Apartments are back in their homes , but many are still struggling. Thats why some local organizations are offering help to people who were evacuated from their units late last month after living with no heat, no water and gas leaks.
Local elementary school dealing with waterline issues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — At Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School, the main waterline, draped in a black tarp, has been out of service for nearly 8 months . It stopped working last summer, and the City of Columbia hasn’t been out to fix it. The school has been...
Richland Two parents respond to Supt. resignation, board calls third special meeting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Parents are reacting to the news of Dr. Davis’ resignation. WACH FOX News heard from both sides of this issue and how this may impact children in this district. “This is really a tragedy for our community, a tragedy for our school district and...
Richland County releases statement after living conditions in Alvin S. Glenn shared online
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County and Alvin S. Glenn officials have given a statement after several videos were shared on social media depicting poor living conditions of inmates at the Detention center. The statement comes as several videos posted on TikTok show cells at Alvin S. Glenn Detention...
Betette earns Scholar Athlete nomination
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Zana Samuel from Irmo and Jackson Betette...
Davis out as Richland Two superintendent
Baron Davis is out as the superintendent of Richland School District Two after Davis and the Richland Two Board agreed to mutually end his contract Tuesday night. The board met for more than five hours behind closed doors Tuesday during a special called meeting to discuss Davis' contract. It was the second special meeting called this month to address the issue.
Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
Samuel scores as Scholar Athlete
COLUMBIA (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Jackson Betette from Richland Northeast and Zana Samuel...
SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
Lexington police searching for Ulta Beauty shoplifters
Lexington police are looking to identify two women accused of taking more than $4800 from Ulta Beauty on January 15. The incident occurred on 5336 Sunset Blvd. Officials say the women left the parking lot in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan. Lexington PD encourage anyone with...
TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
Irmo Dollar General workers to strike, claims of mold, lack of staff and safety equipment
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A "dangerously understaffed" Dollar General in Irmo will be the site of a two-day strike as workers plan to walk out Tuesday afternoon, demanding relief from hazardous working conditions, according to the Union of Southern Service Workers. Two of the four total employees at the...
Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
Suspect in barricade incident denied bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Charleston man accused of shooting at police at a Midlands hotel has been denied bond. Jonathan Saylor, 34, appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon less than a day after officers took him into custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff at the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive in West Columbia.
Orangeburg woman accused of trafficking faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SLED has charged an Orangeburg woman previously accused of trafficking with Intimidation of a Witness. Alanna Ann Westbury was previously charged on January 7 with Trafficking a victim under 18 and three counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk. Officials say she and one...
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
Suspect accused of shooting Sumter woman during argument turns self in
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — The suspect of a Sumter shooting on Sunday that left a woman hospitalized has turned himself in to authorities Monday night. Sumter Police were looking for 19-year-old Jeffrey Green for nearly a day after he was accused of shooting 35-year-old Monique Smith after they and one other person got into an argument over a car speeding through the neighborhood.
Fairfield County deputies investigating two separate shootings over the weekend
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating two possibly unrelated shootings that took place over the weekend. Officials say the first shooting happened on HWY 21 S near Ridgeway on Friday, January 13. The victim was standing was standing outside of a residence when they were shot. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
