WAAY-TV
Thunderstorms likely for North Alabama tonight
*** Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 a.m. Thursday ***. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Near record warmth, then strong storms
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; visibility is down to just a fraction of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. We are projecting a high in the 70-75 degree range over most of Alabama this...
Live Updates: Severe Weather Coverage for West, Central Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing you with live updates about the severe weather that could impact our coverage areas. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist, said that a "band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through North/Central Alabama after midnight tonight, during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow."
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
WAAY-TV
Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday, possible severe weather coming Wednesday
Tuesday is proving to much warmer thanks to yesterday's warm front. Our high temperature will reach to the upper 60s with a strong breeze. Scattered, brief showers will stay with us through the rest of the afternoon. Even still, many of us will stay completely dry. We'll have a foggy night on tap, as well.
Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WAFF
NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
Alabama tornado map: Where did the tornadoes hit in Alabama?
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Alabama on Thursday. Zoom in on the map above and click or tap the icons to get more information about each reported tornado. Can’t see the map? Click here. The National Weather Service on Friday said it is continuing to assess...
wbrc.com
Insurance agent says homeowners can expect insurance rates to rise because of tornadic activity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While central Alabama continues to get hit by tornadoes, an insurance agent says insurance carriers aren’t pulling out of the area. Thousands of homeowners across the south no longer have home insurance because some insurers are pulling out of parts of states like Florida and Louisiana.
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
WHNT-TV
Egg Prices on the Rise
According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. 34th Annual Dog Ball set to Return to VBC in...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
wbrc.com
How legislators are working to bring exhibition driving to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabama lawmakers are working to stop the dangerous and sometimes deadly activity of exhibition driving. If you live in downtown Birmingham, you have undoubtedly heard the roars of the engines and screeching of the tires. The hope is the sights and sounds will stop after...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
