ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Thunderstorms likely for North Alabama tonight

*** Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 a.m. Thursday ***. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Near record warmth, then strong storms

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; visibility is down to just a fraction of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. We are projecting a high in the 70-75 degree range over most of Alabama this...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday, possible severe weather coming Wednesday

Tuesday is proving to much warmer thanks to yesterday's warm front. Our high temperature will reach to the upper 60s with a strong breeze. Scattered, brief showers will stay with us through the rest of the afternoon. Even still, many of us will stay completely dry. We'll have a foggy night on tap, as well.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
WHNT-TV

Egg Prices on the Rise

According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. 34th Annual Dog Ball set to Return to VBC in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

How legislators are working to bring exhibition driving to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabama lawmakers are working to stop the dangerous and sometimes deadly activity of exhibition driving. If you live in downtown Birmingham, you have undoubtedly heard the roars of the engines and screeching of the tires. The hope is the sights and sounds will stop after...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy