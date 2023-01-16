ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FOX 11 and 41

Bill would lower BAC to 0.05 in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5022, currently under consideration in the Washington Legislature proposes lowering the state’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. According to a WTSC press release at a BAC of 0.05 percent, a driver has reduced coordination and ability to track moving objects, difficulty...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit

Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

305 park aides needed across Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work the spring, summer and fall outdoor seasons in parks across the state. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in Washington’s forests, deserts, beaches and other locations.
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
informnny.com

Washington state court OK’s Albertsons’ merger $4B dividend

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has brushed aside the final remaining legal hurdle in the way of a $4 billion dividend by Albertsons to its shareholders ahead of a proposed merger with rival Kroger. The state’s highest court on Tuesday declined to review a case against...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE

