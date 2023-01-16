ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello

Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era,” Gordon wrote. Unfortunately for Gordon and other curious Mizzou supporters,...
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Cloudy with light snow around

Winter weather advisories for Lemhi County/Salmon and back toward Twin Falls with potential for traces to 2" of snow for lower elevations. Highs for the area of Idaho Falls and Pocatello peak in the upper 20's to just past freezing at 33. Light winds will spin wind chills to the single digits this morning and well below 0 (-15 below) for Jackson Hole this morning. Lower 20's for highs in the western Wyoming today.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello

POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho

The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello graduates from Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. — Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17. Koepnick received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut

POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

The Hang Out offers new place to hang out

A new place to hang out has come to Blackfoot with The Hang Out, one of the newest businesses to come to the downtown area recently. The Hang Out opened on Dec. 16 in the building that used to be occupied by the old pawn shop at 30 West Bridge St. Now instead of a pawn shop, a hang out center with foosball, billiards, snacks and much more has come to grace the downtown area, open to people of all ages.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Single Vehicle Crash in Bannock County Sends Two to the Hospital

Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, Utah was southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 27. The driver lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma which rolled into the median and came to...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot

Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
BLACKFOOT, ID

