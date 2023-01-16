Read full article on original website
New Bengal Chang follows mysterious trail to Pocatello
Last November, St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jeff Gordon was doing his weekly review of all the Division I men’s basketball programs in the area, when he came to Lindenwood University. “Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era,” Gordon wrote. Unfortunately for Gordon and other curious Mizzou supporters,...
Cloudy with light snow around
Winter weather advisories for Lemhi County/Salmon and back toward Twin Falls with potential for traces to 2" of snow for lower elevations. Highs for the area of Idaho Falls and Pocatello peak in the upper 20's to just past freezing at 33. Light winds will spin wind chills to the single digits this morning and well below 0 (-15 below) for Jackson Hole this morning. Lower 20's for highs in the western Wyoming today.
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor
IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture. The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello graduates from Harding University
SEARCY, Ark. — Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17. Koepnick received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
Idaho Falls issues snow event, parking restrictions in place
Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits.
The Hang Out offers new place to hang out
A new place to hang out has come to Blackfoot with The Hang Out, one of the newest businesses to come to the downtown area recently. The Hang Out opened on Dec. 16 in the building that used to be occupied by the old pawn shop at 30 West Bridge St. Now instead of a pawn shop, a hang out center with foosball, billiards, snacks and much more has come to grace the downtown area, open to people of all ages.
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
Single Vehicle Crash in Bannock County Sends Two to the Hospital
Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, Utah was southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 27. The driver lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma which rolled into the median and came to...
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
