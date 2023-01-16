Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Sheer Button-Down Dress Over Pants
Jennifer Lopez has always been known to break fashion rules and for her immaculate sense of style. (Never forget the silky green Versace dress that stole the show at the 2000 Grammy Awards.) Her latest ‘fit? A dreamy all-white look that Lopez wore to a press event for her upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding. She proves once and for all that the “no white after Labor Day” dictate is B.S.
Bella Hadid Morphs Into Marilyn Monroe With a Dramatic Wig
Ever the shapeshifter, supermodel and style icon Bella Hadid can now add Marilyn Monroe lookalike to her repertoire. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old model of the year posted a fun video in which she can be seen modeling a peroxide-blonde wig with tight curls, for a look straight out of a scene from the Hollywood classic, Some Like It Hot.
Priyanka Chopra Poses With Baby Malti for British Vogue
Like many celebrity parents, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been reticent to share pictures of her infant daughter's face with the public—but she has shared several photos of the back of baby Malti Marie’s head, including now in her cover story for British Vogue. The photo has Chopra reclining on her side with her daughter sitting in front of her, both in ruby red dresses to match the backdrop. While Chopra gazes pensively to the side, she holds baby Malti’s face against her breast (so who knows what Malti is gazing at).
Jennifer Lopez Says She Almost Made Out With Madonna at the VMAs
Jennifer Lopez is possibly engaging in stolen valor: celebrity edition. Back in 2003, when a girl kissing a girl on TV was either shocking or titillating, Madonna locked lips with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during a VMAs performance, and it became, in common parlance, “iconic.” Mostly the Britney part.
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
Kim Kardashian Matches Her 5-Year-Old ‘Twin’ Daughter Chicago in Sweet Birthday Photos
We’ve got another Kardashian-Jenner mini-me on our hands. On January 15, Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos with her daughter Chicago West, in honor of the little girl’s fifth birthday. In the pics, the pair posed in matching black Skims cozy knit sets in what appears to be a bedroom with marble walls, luxurious white silk sheets, and soft linens. (I don’t know whose room this is, but I do want to shout out the little enclave that solely exists to hold mini cartons of water.)
Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes
The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Their 1-Year-Old Daughter’s First Birthday ‘in Style’
On the heels of a very relatable trip to New Jersey, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter's first birthday “in style.”. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 30-year-old pop star revealed that he and his wife threw one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas a big birthday party in honor of this important milestone. “We had to celebrate,” he said. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best.”
Jenna Ortega Was the Star of the Saint Laurent Show in a Backless Hooded Dress
On Tuesday, January 17, Saint Laurent hosted a gathering to reveal its menswear collections for fall-winter 2023–2024 at the Bourse du Commerce in Paris. Included on the star-studded guest list was actor Jenna Ortega, who raised her fashion status even more—if that’s possible—in a dress that garnered a lot of attention.
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Dior Gown Made ‘This Preggo Feel Perfect’ at the Critics Choice Awards
Are Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey the new Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? In terms of celebrity partners being publicly in love on each other’s Instagrams, I mean. Because Cuoco and Pelphrey’s matching IG posts from the Critics Choice Awards are the cutest. And I’m a sucker for a little social media PDA.
Where Did Those Rumors of Liam Hemsworth Cheating on Miley Cyrus Come From? An Investigation
So, Miley Cyrus released “Flowers,” a breakup track and music video, on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Entertainingly shady, yes—but now social media is positively awash with the claim that Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus with 14 separate women in the very house where the video was filmed.
Bella Hadid Proves This Is the Fashion Crowd’s Favorite Ballet Flat
It didn’t take Bella Hadid long to step into Miu Miu’s cult satin ballet pumps. After making their debut for autumn-winter 2022, paired with sporty separates on the runway, the silky flats have become a staple at fashion parties and on the front row. On Instagram, the super...
Kim Kardashian Blamed North West for Her Over-the-Top Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Transformation
North West is to blame for Kim Kardashian’s latest makeup transformation. On January 18, the reality star documented a new, over-the-top look to the tune of “M to the B” by British artist Millie Bracewell. In 2020, the BBC reported that the sound was used in TikTok’s most-watched video at the time, and it seems to be having a resurgence. Complete with overly drawn-on brows, intense contouring, pale pink overlined lips, and dramatic lashes, Kardashian applied a full face of Kylie Cosmetics to participate in TikTok’s popular “British chav” makeup trend.
Miley Cyrus Seems to Have a Special Message for Liam Hemsworth With ‘Flowers’
The fact that “Flowers,” the first single Miley Cyrus released from her upcoming album, is a breakup anthem would probably have had people thinking of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth anyway. But fans seem to have found enough direct references to Hemsworth in the lyrics, the release date, and even a possible Bruno Mars connection to make this track more meaningful than a generic postbreakup jam.
Is Selena Gomez Dating Drew Taggart from the Chainsmokers?
Selena Gomez might have a new love interest. Or maybe she simply went bowling with a friend. Just a few days after he and his bandmate Alex Pall dropped that they’ve participated in threesomes together, Andrew “Drew” Taggart of the Chainsmokers was spotted bowling in New York City with Selena Gomez.
Victoria Beckham Nails How to Do Valentine’s Day Style
Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and Victoria Beckham’s most recent look is romantic enough to inspire your own date-night outfit. Even if you’re not planning to spend February 14 with a special someone, it's one to try. In her most recent Instagram post, the 48-year-old designer...
Heidi Klum's Daughter Looks Every Inch the Supermodel on the Red Carpet
Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum, who she shares with ex-husband Seal, surely got a leg up in the modeling world thanks to her famous parents' connections in the biz, but her supermodel genetics definitely didn't hurt either. Leni was photographed on the Shotgun Wedding premiere red carpet with her dad, looking as effortlessly modelesque as her mother ever has.
Kristin Chenoweth Says Her Hair Extensions Saved Her Life in an Accident on the Good Wife Set
Kristin Chenoweth is singing high praises for the hair extensions that saved her life after an injury that could have been a lot, lot worse. The actor opened up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about a harrowing chain of events on the set of The Good Wife that left her with serious injuries.
