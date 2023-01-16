Like many celebrity parents, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been reticent to share pictures of her infant daughter's face with the public—but she has shared several photos of the back of baby Malti Marie’s head, including now in her cover story for British Vogue. The photo has Chopra reclining on her side with her daughter sitting in front of her, both in ruby red dresses to match the backdrop. While Chopra gazes pensively to the side, she holds baby Malti’s face against her breast (so who knows what Malti is gazing at).

8 HOURS AGO